Dependence, risks, recommended amount: everything you need to know about sugar

Everyone knows sugar is bad for your health. However, despite the warnings, many people continue to ingest it without really paying attention, including us. And for good reason, sugar is everywhere in our diet: from fruits to sodas, including processed products, biscuits and sauces. However, should we consider all these foods in the same way?

Let’s start by laying a good foundation. What exactly is sugar? In common parlance, sugar refers to sucrose, extracted from sugar cane or beets. The same one you pour into your coffee in the morning. Scientifically, however, it is a generic term for several simple carbohydrates, which appear naturally in fruits and vegetables (fructose, glucose, sucrose), dairy products (lactose) and malted cereals (maltose).

According to The Guardian, which interviewed an eminent researcher, these natural sugars integrated into whole foods do not pose any particular problem. It is in fact necessary to distinguish naturally present sugars from so-called “free” sugars, which are added by manufacturers (or consumers). These are found in sodas, pastries, breakfast cereals, flavored yogurts, fruit juices and even industrial sauces. In short, almost everywhere.

“Free” sugar, prison of sweetness

The problem is that these accumulate quickly without significant nutritional intake. The WHO recommends not exceeding 5 to 10% of daily energy intake. Other researchers advise a limit of around 30 grams of free sugars per day. Look at the labels of your favorite cakes, you will see the problem.

So-called free sugar is actually hidden in many products, with different names: syrups, nectars, juice concentrates, as well as all names ending in “ose”. Enough to quickly tip an entire pantry into the category of unhealthy foods, including those marked “no added sugars”.

What about honey, agave or maple syrup? It’s the same thing, according to the British media. They contain traces of vitamins or minerals, in small quantities, and are processed in the same way by the body.

Health, mood, addiction

So-called free sugar is associated with a host of health problems: dental caries, overweight, obesity, cardiovascular risks, hypertension, fatty liver, etc. Some even argue that it is one of the risk factors for certain cancers.

According to several studies, sugar can have an impact on the brain. Chronic excessive consumption could influence memory, concentration and mood, and also promote anxiety, depression or certain behavioral disorders. However, these mechanisms are still under study.

Even if it remains particularly difficult not to have one last piece of chocolate (before finishing the bar), sugar is not considered an addictive substance in the strict sense, unlike nicotine. Certain compulsive behaviors exist, such as snacking or irrepressible cravings, often reinforced by biological mechanisms (dopamine, satiety regulation) or cultural mechanisms (food rewards, parties, social habits).

Scientists agree on one point: it is difficult to completely eliminate sugar. It is therefore best to gradually reduce intake. How? By replacing sodas with sparkling water, favoring whole fruits rather than juices, choosing natural rather than flavored yogurts, or even becoming a specialist in labels (we’re kidding, but reading and deciphering them is already a good start).

What should we conclude from this? That sugar is not trivial. Rather than eliminating it completely, the best is to gradually reduce free sugars, in order to relearn how to appreciate less sweet tastes and raw foods. In prison, free sugar.