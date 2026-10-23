Edu García and his anecdote with Messi: “I will share two confidences about Leo”

With well-deserved pomp and pageantry, the Princess of Asturias Awards as you have been telling and Leo Messi You will have yours more than deserved and accredited. By route, by record (our World Cup would have been his 50th title) and for that supportive profile that he developed in sprinting, especially by holding each of his three children in his arms.

Since it’s Friday and you scolded me yesterday for looking serious, From Leo I will share two confidences. Today He will not take the floor because he has already learned to face only what he is good at. Shyness, parsimonyalways preferred the chatty feint and the loquacious run.

When the never well-considered Thebes He became obsessed with expelling the radio stations from the stadiums for being greedy, we had to camouflage ourselves in the stands and in a Madrid-Barça match at the Bernabéu, a teammate’s microphone heard the shout of a fan who wanted to offend the Argentine star like never before: Hormoneoooo!

One afternoon into Fira de Barcelonahelping him present his new boots, while he was putting on his fatigues, he asked me: “Tell me the truth, what is said about me in Madrid…”

And I told him this episode. Atypical expletive from an obfuscated Madrid fan, victim of the Argentine’s genius. He split. Congratulations to all the winners.

And on Sunday, good luck. And before you ask me, I get wet. The radio will win!!