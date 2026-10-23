Edu Pidal, on the Clásico: “It is surprising that in the middle of October the title can already be decided”

I wake up early to remind you that the LaLiga Clásico is played on Sunday and it is surprising that in the middle of October the title can already be decided, because if Barça wins they will take the difference with Real Madrid to nine points. The championship draw, conducted for many years now, always fixes this match on the calendar on the same date, so we are used to it.

The last one with direct consequences after the result was in 2018, when Julen Lopetegui was dismissed after losing 5-1 and falling behind seven points.

Not even a defeat would blow up Mourinho’s project, but it would leave him very shaken. Especially at this moment in which it seems that he is beginning to make important decisions, such as with Valverde, Güler or Vinicius, although his football is not harmonious and he resorts to the joy of scoring the goal as the only medicine, which some will say is no small thing.

The distance between the two seems to widen due to sensations and also due to demand. The whites have been without titles for two years and this earthquake shakes the foundations of the Bernabéu, where any tie already generates a crisis. Opposite, also, Barça, who has won the last two Leagues.

But that difference that we see in Spain is not reflected in Europe. The Champions League marks the success or failure of million-dollar projects in Europe such as PSG or Manchester City. And Barça, whom we praise for once again being on par with the best on the old continent, has not won it since 2015. In that time alone, in the next ten editions, Madrid has won five. Perhaps the criticism there deserves a historical review.