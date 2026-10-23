Tito Vilanova stopped Messi from leaving Barça in 2012: “I had decided that he was leaving”

Leo Messi has once again been the protagonist in Spain in the last hours after his arrival to Oviedo to receive the Princess of Asturias Award this Friday in an emotional ceremony. The Argentine has taken a mass bath this Thursday and this Friday he will receive one of the most important awards in our country.

In Night Radio Stadium we wanted to talk to Jordi Rouraa man who has always been very close to Messi during his time at FC Barcelona. He was present at the match that the club organized to scout him when he was just a child, throughout his time in the quarry and was even his coach in the first team along with Tito Vilanova.

Roura was Tito’s second coach since his arrival on the bench of the culé first team and who He took over the reins after the break that Vilanova had to take when he was diagnosed with his illness..

It was precisely in 2012, after the departure of Pep Guardiola from the club, when Messi also considered leaving FC Barcelonabut Roura reveals that the Argentine changed his mind after a meeting with Tito Vilanova.

“We had a meeting at Tito’s house with him. I was there for the first hour and then I disappeared, but the meeting lasted for quite a few hours. Leo had decided that he was going to leave and in the end he didn’t go (…) It was Tito who stopped that decision a little“explains Roura in Night Radio Stadium.

Roura himself also reveals the good relationship that Messi and Tito Vilanova had: “They have always had a very special relationship. Tito was a very direct person, he told you what he had to tell you, and that Leo was captivated from the first moment, he listened very attentively. (…) I think Tito made him see the football virtues that Barça could have at that time and that they could fit perfectly with his own.”

From the summer of 2012 until his departure from the club in 2021, Messi won five Leagues, five Copas del Rey and one Champions League among many other titles with FC Barcelona.