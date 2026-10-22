Real Madrid scores before the Clásico: how do they get to the Camp Nou?

This Wednesday, Real Madrid achieved an important victory in the Champions League against RB Leipzig at the Bernabéu and now has nine points out of a possible nine in the top European competition.

In this sense, Mou’s men arrive at the Classic recovering sensations although with many doubts still in their game, since many consider the result against the German team (4-1) as misleading. Courtois saved the team during the first half, and in the second half Real Madrid flew with great goals from Mbappé and Diomande.

Thus, the Madrid team arrives at the Classic with four victories after the national team break and with some players like Guler or Diomande gaining weight in the team. So much so that everything seems to indicate that Fede Valverde will play on the right wing, either as a winger or as a winger.

Another of Real Madrid’s big doubts will be who will occupy the center of the defense. Konaté rested against Leipzig and it seems that he will start, and Rudiger and Huijsen will fight to be his teammate.

It will be a key match for Real Madrid this season not only because of how important a Clásico always is, but because the culé team is already six points ahead and a victory for Flick’s team on Sunday would leave Mourinho’s team nine points behind. A distance that, seeing the level that Barcelona is showing, seems insurmountable.