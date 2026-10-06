Edu Pidal: “In Portugal they seem to play relieved without the backpack of a legend and in Argentina they wonder what will become of them without Messi”

I woke up early to tell you that Leo Messi says goodbye to the Argentine national team today Buenos Airesin the stadium Monumentaland against an uncompetitive rival like the national team of Beninwhich will give him the opportunity to shine and perhaps score a goal.

Messi says goodbye in a massive tribute that will cross the stands of the field and reach other parts of the city, where something similar to a festival has been prepared, or to Rosario, their city, where they will feel it especially.

A player who has marked several generations, not just his, says goodbye, because they will continue to talk about Messi in many years, as they continue to talk about Maradonaof Cruyffof Di Stefano either Pele.

And it contrasts with the loud slamming of the door Cristiano Ronaldowho left a team concentration in Copenhagen on a private flight. In Portugal, his teammates seem to play relieved without the backpack of a legend and in Argentina they wonder what will become of them now without Messi.

Many thousands of kilometers from Buenos Aires, in a small town in Avila called The Baroquethey will say goodbye today to a legend of Spanish cycling. Angel Arroyo He died on Sunday due to a brain tumor and deserves to be remembered that he opened the door, with a second place in the 1983 Tour, to those who came after: to the charisma and daring of Parakeetwho conquered Paris in ’88 and became a generational star. And, above all, to Miguel Indurainwho made history with those five consecutive victories.

When the Spanish were invisible in France, the Navarrese director José Miguel Echevarri He had the dream of succeeding with a Spanish team in the Tour. He achieved it with Perico and Indurain, but he never forgot that who led the transition of cycling and inaugurated the modern era was Ángel Arroyo ‘The Wild One’.