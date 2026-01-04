Exorcism, healing: the origins of the strange magic formula “Abracadabra”

Just hear Abracadabra﻿ to imagine a waving wand, a dove flying away or a rabbit emerging from a hat. But before becoming this gimmick a little kitsch, a universal symbol of magic shows, the formula was part of a much older and more mysterious history. Behind its childish syllables lies an esoteric past, between medicinal remedy and ritual and protection against evil, summarizes a National Geographic article.

The first written traces ofAbracadabra﻿ date back to the 2nd century AD. In his work Liber Medicinalisthe Roman scholar Quintus Serenus Sammonicus recommended writing the word on a piece of parchment, in the shape of an inverted triangle, to treat fever. Each line removes a letter from the word, until it disappears completely – a visual metaphor for a fever supposed to gradually die down.

Serenus Sammonicus was not an amateur healer or a charlatan: he was part of Rome’s intellectual elite, tutor to the children of Emperor Septimius Severus. Its prestige helped to popularize this magical formula throughout the Empire, which made it a protective amulet as well as a remedy.

This strange triangular arrangement was no accident. In Greco-Egyptian magical tradition, writing a word in a descending manner imitated the weakening of a malevolent spirit or physical ailment. The triangle then became a protective shape. Certain Greek and Coptic papyri from the 3rd to the 6th century confirm that the method was widespread.

But what exactly did Abracadabra﻿? Hypotheses abound. For some linguists, the word comes from Hebrew ebra k’dabri﻿, meaning “I create when I speak.” Others see an Aramaic root in it, avra gavra﻿, which could be translated as “I will create man”echoing the biblical story of Creation. Another reading, put forward by the medievalist historian Don Skemer, detects the Hebrew expression ha brachah dabarah﻿, “name of the blessed,” a divine name believed to bring healing and protection.

A powerful mystical symbol

Across these interpretations, a common point remains: Abracadabra﻿ is an apotropaic word, that is to say intended to ward off evil. For ancient societies where illness was often associated with an evil spirit, it acted as a linguistic barrier between the human body and the invisible world.

The word retained its reputation as a remedy for a long time. Medieval manuscripts attest to its use in amulets against fever. In the 17th century, the English writer Daniel Defoe reported, in Journal of the Plague Yearwhich the Londoners still inscribed Abracadabra﻿ on talismans supposed to repel the plague, in the same way as the signs of the zodiac or Christian symbols.

From the 19th century, the formula left the medical field to join that of the stage. The British playwright William Thomas Moncrieff introduced it in a play in 1811, associating magical speech with the world of conjuring for the first time. In the 20th century, the word resurfaced in a more esoteric context: the magician and occultist Aleister Crowley saw it as a mystical symbol of a “new human era”, transformed into abrahadabra﻿ according to the principles of the hermetic cabala.

There remains a part of ambiguity which continues to bewitch, because no one really knows what Abracadabra﻿. And that may be where its strength lies, explains historian Elyse Graham. The mystery itself acts as an incantation. “A magic word draws its power from the ignorance of those who hear it. The more opaque it is, the more fascinating it is.”

Every time an illusionist casts a Abracadabra﻿ on stage, he revives centuries of beliefs, fears, and occult incantations. The word, once whispered to the gods of Rome and the East, still retains a little of its magical power.