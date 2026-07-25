How the literary genius of George Sand was made invisible by 19th century clichés

The year 2026 marks the one hundred and fiftieth anniversary of the death of George Sand (1804-1876). To reread it is to rediscover its artistic and intellectual contribution, but also to understand how feminine genius has been systematically denied by a literary canon relegating women to the minimum. When we cannot deny a recognized author, there remains one solution to erase her importance: minimize her contribution. Joanna Russ lists these techniques in the book How to torpedo women’s writing?published in 2025.

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A scandalous woman? No, a workaholic and a loyal friend

The exhibition “Caricaturing George Sand – From satire to republican muse”, which is currently being held at the Departmental Archives of Indre, reveals the full extent of the attacks and caricatures that she suffered during her life. For Charles Baudelaire, Désiré Nisard or the Goncourt brothers, “Genius is male. The autopsy of Ms. Stael or Ms. Sand would have been curious: they must have a somewhat hermaphrodite construction.”

Aurore Dupin’s pseudonym, “George Sand”, was born from a publisher’s strategy. His first novel, written with Jules Sandeau, Rose and Blanche: or the actress and the nun (1831) was successful. It is signed J. Sand for a “Jules Sand” invented from scratch. For the writings she produced alone, they created the pseudonym George Sand. George etymologically means “one who works the land” and George Sand is a great worker, loving the land.

The author stands out by sometimes wearing pants then forbidden to women and by smoking like her writer friends. Divorced and independent, she earns her living in a man’s world. She writes at night, while smoking and drinking coffee. “The cigar and coffee alone were able to sustain my poor verve at 200 francs a leaf”she declares.

Systematically presenting George Sand as scandalous aimed to prevent others from taking her as a model.

The press is interested in her relationships with celebrities – the actress Marie Dorval, Alfred de Musset in Venice, Frédéric Chopin in Majorca – and condemns the fickle woman. There is less talk of her professional support for Alfred de Musset to whom she offered the framework for his historic play which became Lorenzaccioor the ill Frédéric Chopin whom she supports and their shared passion for creation.

After a childhood divided between a grandmother of aristocratic origins, a revolutionary father and a seamstress mother, she was an unhappy wife, deceived by a drinking and gambling husband. George Sand fights to obtain a divorce and custody of his children. The “insults, abuse and mistreatment” recognized by the courts allowed him to win his case. Tireless, she writes in newspapers, publishes her novels while managing her house. In Nohant, in Indre, she welcomed Eugène Delacroix, Frédéric Chopin, Honoré de Balzac and Gustave Flaubert, making her house an artists’ residence.

Like the socialist utopia of Charles Fourier’s phalanstery, his house is a “familistère” which abolishes domestic hierarchies. She brought together artists and peasants around a cooperative life, in the 1840s, testing shared custody of children, education for all, educating her servant Marie. Of course, with its limitations. When her son gets the servant pregnant, she must leave the house.

Little is said about the stable romantic relationship that she experienced at the end of her life for fifteen years with Alexandre Manceau (1817-1865), an engraver thirteen years younger than her, with whom she traveled to Italy, in Auvergne and lived happily in Gargilesse (Indre), in the Creuse valley. The Last Love (1866) is written in memory of Alexandre Manceau. Systematically presenting George Sand as scandalous aimed to prevent others from taking her as a model.

An author of sentimental novels? No, a feminist writer

By describing George Sand as an author of sentimental novels, we reduce the enthusiasm of readers for the one who denounced in her first novel (Indiana1832) the condition of women within the framework of marriage and patriarchal violence. In The Devil’s Pond (1846), she favors a positive portrayal of peasants, against miserabilist stereotypes. However, she addresses the sexual harassment of little Marie whom her farmer boss tries to rape and pursues on horseback.

In Mauprat (1837), it is the brutality of the men who plot an ambush and a gang rape that is recounted. In The Intimate Secretary (1834), she evokes the constant denigration of women in politics through Princess Quintilia, an exceptional leader who is constantly the target of sexist insults. With Consuelo (1842-1844), she paints the portrait of a great musician in 18th century Europee century, equal to men, jealous for her qualities. In Andrew (1835), it is the right of girls to education, with a talented grisette awakening to culture, but a cultivated grisette has no place in society.

She is also the author of essays like her Essay on fantastic drama – Goethe, Byron, Mickiewicz (1839), largely invisible compared to those of Walter Scott or Charles Nodier on the same theme. A journalist, she helped create press titles, such as L’Éclaireur de l’Indre in 1843 or La Cause du peuple in 1848. She wrote more than 400 articles for the most varied periodicals (La Revue des deux mondes, L’Illustration, Le Courrier français, etc.), on all subjects: art, painting, music, philosophy, society, in a very modern way. The series “Around my table”, commissioned by Delphine de Girardin, evokes the variety of debates that take place in her home.

A rustic novelist? No, a committed politician

Committed to the people, particularly those of her socialist region of Berry, she defended the republic in 1848. She advocated the solidarity of women and workers, supported and advised proletarian poets fighting with passion for equality. Feminist newspapers presented her as a political candidate, but she refused: women’s right to vote was not her fight. She was already caricatured as a “political stork” in 1848, following her engagement in public life, and disturbed many by sharing her political thoughts.

A tireless walker and rider, she is also a pioneer of ecology, committed to defending the forest. In 1872, while the government of Adolphe Thiers (1871-1873) planned to remove part of the Fontainebleau forest (Seine-et-Marne), she wrote a twelve-page plea calling on biology, geology, entomology, as well as engineering sciences requesting the abandonment of the project, published successively in the newspaper Le Temps (in 1872) under the title “The forest, a plea for the trees”then included in his collection Impressions and memories in 1873.

She writes thus: “Will we get all our lumber from America? But the virgin forest is also growing quickly and will in turn be exhausted. If we are not careful, the tree will disappear and the end of the planet will come through drying out without necessary cataclysm, through the fault of man.” A whistleblower, she helped create one of the first nature reserves.

When some would see her at the French Academy, she writes “Why women at the Academy?” (1863). Evoking the social barriers limiting access and recognition of women’s knowledge, she pleads for the opening of literary institutions to women in the name of freedom and justice. In his autobiography Story of my life (1855), a model of self-validation, she invites all women to leave silence to give their own vision of the world and of what they really are: “Write your story, all of you who have understood your life and searched your heart.” She was photographed by the famous Félix Nadar, choosing her own image for posterity.

Rereading George Sand today therefore amounts to rediscovering the breadth of his work and removing the reductive labels affixed by a literary history written with the biases of his time. The literary canon of the 19th centurye century was built by privileging nationalist masculine narratives, rejecting the feminine and regionalism to the margins.

Restoring heritage consists of putting women back in their place in the history of letters and sciences, but also restoring the full stature of those whose aura we wanted to reduce. Thus, a petition requests his entry into the Pantheon in 2026 alongside his friend Victor Hugo (1802-1885), who saluted his immense talent: “George Sand has a unique place in our time. Others are great men; she is the great woman. In this century which has the law of completing the French Revolution and beginning the human revolution, equality of the sexes.”