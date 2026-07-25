Researcher decodes bird language, a major step toward communicating with animals

A major advance in the understanding of animal language has just been rewarded with a prize of 100,000 dollars (approximately 87,700 euros), notes the Guardian. Researcher Julie Elie, from the University of California at Berkeley, was recognized for her work decoding the vocalizations of a bird, paving the way for two-way communication between humans and animals.

Winner of the 2026 Coller-Dolittle prize, she succeeded in identifying the eleven fundamental calls of the zebra finch, a particularly talkative little bird. By analyzing these vocalizations, she was able to determine their meanings, revealing a much more structured communication system than previously thought.

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His research shows in particular that these birds are capable of announcing their identity and their actions, while recognizing their peers thanks to vocal signatures specific to each individual.

Julie Elie has devoted more than ten years to observing and recording the sounds produced by these birds. She then classified these calls based on situations and individuals, before using machine learning algorithms to analyze how information is encoded in these vocalizations.

Meaning takes precedence over sound

To validate her conclusions, she set up behavioral experiments. In one of them, birds could trigger the playback of different calls by pressing a button. Some sounds were associated with a food reward, while others were not. Gradually, the birds learned to ignore unrewarded calls.

The results also revealed something particularly fascinating: birds sometimes confuse calls that share the same or similar meaning, even if they sound different. This suggests that they are not just reacting to sounds, but that they have some form of mental representation of the meaning of their vocalizations.

For experts, this study marks an important step. It not only draws up a “dictionary” of sounds, but also demonstrates that birds actually understand what they say. Other ongoing work, on mice, bonobos and even chimpanzees, confirms that many species have complex communication systems.

Supported by rapid progress in artificial intelligence, research into interspecies communication now raises great hopes. While some scientists remain cautious, others believe that a real dialogue between humans and animals could become a reality in the coming years, with major implications for the understanding of living things and animal well-being.