In Norway, each Erling Haaland goal causes a mini earthquake

This Friday, June 26, Norway and France meet for a highly anticipated clash in Group I of the 2026 World Cup, which could decide first place. If the meeting between the two European teams takes place in Boston, the city of Bergen risks shaking to the rhythm of the match’s actions, explains Wired. Indeed, according to researchers at the university in the country’s second city, fans’ celebrations are powerful enough to be detected by an ultrasensitive seismometer installed on campus. Their discovery is detailed in an article published in the scientific journal PHYS.

Observed during Norway’s matches against Iraq and Senegal, the slight tremors were recognized by the measuring instrument as microseisms. After verification, scientists quickly realized that the origin of these small tremors was purely human. The seismometer, used to measure the movements of the earth’s crust and placed in a cellar at the University of Bergen, is capable of detecting tiny vibrations… such as the simultaneous jumps and screams of thousands of supporters.

NEWSLETTER Get the best of Slate delivered straight to your inbox.



→



An eventful World Cup

On June 17, during Norway’s 4–1 match against Iraq, researchers identified clear spikes corresponding to goals, notably those of striker Erling Haaland. A few days later, in the 3–2 victory against Senegal, the same pattern repeated itself: each goal triggered a recognizable seismic signature.

As the researchers behind the discovery explain, when a crowd stands up as one movement, applauds or shouts in unison, it produces a collective energy high enough to propagate through the building structures to the ground. This type of “human earthquake” is not completely new. Concerts, football matches or other large events have already been recorded by geophysical instruments. But the case of Bergen attracts attention by the clarity of the signal and the regularity of the phenomenon.

For researchers Mathilde Sørensen and Lars Ottemöller, this phenomenon simply illustrates the power of crowds. “This shows that Bergen is a city full of energy”they commented in a press release, praising the performances of the national team.

The outbursts of joy from the supporters almost make us forget the setbacks surrounding this World Cup. Behind the fervor, the very organization of the tournament is riddled with political tensions and access restrictions which remind us that the event is not only played out on the field. Between tightening of entry conditions, uncertainties around visas and hampered movement of certain delegations, the tournament is already caught up in control logics which go far beyond the sporting framework.