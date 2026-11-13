News Sports 14:00 (11/13/26) | Zero Wave Radio

By: Elora Bain

11/13/2026

Image: Ondacero.es

Sports News 14:00 (11/13/26)

Go for England

Sports News 14:00 (11/13/26)

Spain meets England at the Metropolitano to decide the leadership of its group after beating the Czech Republic in a great game by Baena that opened the scoring. France fell in Italy, they risk it on the last day. Chus Mateo’s list with Euroleague players

Topics

  • Valencia Basket
  • Women’s Champions
  • Mauricio Pochettino
  • Basketball World Cup
  • Valencia Marathon
  • women’s soccer
  • real Madrid
  • UEFA Nations League
  • Celtic of Vigo
  • Spanish Soccer Team
  • Spanish Basketball Team
  • Zinedine Zidane
  • Kylian Mbappé
  • News flash
  • Euroleague
  • Luis de la Fuente
  • Real Betis Balompie
  • FC Barcelona
  • Manchester United
  • Soccer
  • Baena
  • King’s Cup
  • Raise you
  • Chus Mateo
Elora Bain

Elora Bain

I'm the editor-in-chief here at News Maven, and a proud Charlotte native with a deep love for local stories that carry national weight. I believe great journalism starts with listening — to people, to communities, to nuance. Whether I’m editing a political deep dive or writing about food culture in the South, I’m always chasing clarity, not clicks.