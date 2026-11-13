News Sports 14:00 (11/13/26) | Zero Wave Radio

11/13/2026
Sports News 14:00 (11/13/26)
Go for England
Spain meets England at the Metropolitano to decide the leadership of its group after beating the Czech Republic in a great game by Baena that opened the scoring. France fell in Italy, they risk it on the last day. Chus Mateo’s list with Euroleague players
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