Researchers discover that a common cold could slow the spread of cancer

Imagine for a moment that the little virus that makes you sneeze and stays in bed is, in fact, fighting a battle for your long-term health. This is the fascinating scenario that recent research on the link between viral infections and cancer suggests. The principle is simple: by entering our respiratory system, certain viruses “turn on the light” in our lungs, forcing the immune system to secure the premises.

This uproar does not just chase away the viral intruder. It creates such a hostile environment that it prevents cancer cells, traveling from other parts of the body, from settling comfortably in the lung tissue. It’s a bit as if, by wanting to chase away a simple burglar, the immune system installed a high-performance alarm which also discouraged all other, more dangerous intruders.

Work was carried out on mice using the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the same virus that causes respiratory infections in adults and sometimes very serious bronchiolitis in infants. By observing the spread of cancer cells from a breast tumor, scientists noticed that in subjects infected with the virus, the cancer systematically failed to colonize the lungs. New Scientist magazine highlights these results, explaining that the proteins produced to stop the virus also act as an anti-cancer barrier.

The mechanism relies on biological sentinels called interferons. As soon as the virus is detected, these proteins are released massively. They prevent the virus from multiplying and are accompanied by an unexpected side effect: they modify the lung matter, making it unsuitable for colonization by cancer cells. “Everything becomes much more difficult and the success of the treatment really diminishes” as soon as cancer begins to travel, adds David Withers, from the University of Oxford, in the columns of the scientific journal.

Tomorrow, a nasal spray to block metastases?

The idea is obviously not to advise patients to voluntarily expose themselves to viruses. The researchers’ objective is much more subtle: they want to isolate the chemical reaction caused by the infection in order to make a treatment. By artificially reproducing this warning signal, we could protect patients’ lungs without ever really making them sick.

This discovery could be a game-changer for the treatment of breast or colon cancers, whose cells often migrate to the lungs. If we manage to mimic the effect of a cold via a medication or an inhaler, we could offer an additional shield to patients, at the precise moment when the risk of spread is highest. We are no longer talking here about healing, but about preventing the enemy from gaining ground.

It’s a small revolution in the way we see common illnesses. We are used to thinking of the virus as a pure enemy, but nature is more complex. Sometimes a small insult helps prepare the body for a much bigger threat. This biological paradox reminds us that our immune system is a war machine that sometimes needs a little training to stay in top shape.

There is still a way to go before this treatment is available in pharmacies, but the hope is very real. Science is finally learning to use the tools of viruses against the most formidable diseases. In the meantime, the next time you have a runny nose, tell yourself that your cells may be going through an intensive workout for your own safety.