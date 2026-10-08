This is how Messi refused to play for Spain as a child: “It was the call we were waiting for”

Leo Messi has been a world protagonist in recent hours after having received an emotional tribute in Buenos Aires in his farewell to the Argentine team. The star leaves the national team after more than 20 years of career with a record of two Copa América and a World Cup that have elevated him to legendary status.

But not everything was a bed of roses for the Argentine in the national team, because For many years he was highly criticized in his country for not transferring to Argentina the football and the results he achieved in a Barça with which he swept Europe. So much so that he left the national team to later return triumphantly and lead the team in this golden era.

In Night Radio Stadium We remember his beginnings in the FC Barcelona youth team along with other historic footballers such as Gerard Piqué either Cesc Fabregasand how from the RFEF They tried to get him to play for Spain being just a child, but as soon as he received the call from Argentina Messi had it clear.

“It was the call we were waiting for”remember David Bernabéu who responded Jorge Messithe footballer’s father, when they called him from the AFA to summon Messi for the first time in 2004when he was barely 17 years old.

“I saw him for the first time when I was twelve years old and it looked like a cartoonhe took the ball and went from one goal to another dribbling around everyone (…) They told me that we had to convince the Argentine to play for Spain and “We try in every way possible, even through his own colleagues.”remembers Ginés Meléndez, coach of the Spanish youth teams when Messi was 14 years old.