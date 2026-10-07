Parrots Could Use Names to Address People and Other Animals

The ability of parrots to imitate the human voice has always fascinated us. However, this ability is often interpreted as a simple reproduction of sounds, without paying much attention to the context in which they are used. A team of researchers wanted to see if there was something else: whether domestic parrots simply repeat the names they hear at home or whether they associate them with specific individuals and use them in their social interactions.

The study, whose results were published in PLoS One in April 2026, was conducted by researchers from the University of Northern Colorado, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, and several Austrian institutions. Their findings suggest that many domestic parrots seem to associate names with people and other animals, and even with themselves, and use them in social situations. This does not mean that they invent names like humans, but it does mean that those who learn in a more flexible way than the mere repetition of sounds could use them.

Names appear in different social contexts

Instead of studying wild birds, the scientists turned to the international project The Many Parrots, a collaborative network that collects information on the learning, cognition and vocal behavior of parrots that live with people. They analyzed data from 884 birds, which allowed them to observe the presence of names in a large group of domestic animals.

Almost half, 47%, pronounced names. But the most revealing thing was observing when and what they were used for: in 88 birds of 30 species, they appeared when greeting, saying goodbye, demanding attention or referring to a specific person or animal. These uses in different social contexts suggest that vocalizations do not always occur in isolation.although the results do not prove that parrots understand names in the same way as people.

Some even used nicknames or said their own name to get noticed. The study does not show that parrots invent names like humans, but it does show that they can learn and use them with surprising communicative flexibility.

Some even used nicknames or said their own name to get noticed.