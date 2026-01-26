You want organic for your baby, but how do you know what to buy?

More and more young parents want to offer the best to their child while respecting their ecological values, and without breaking the bank. To meet these expectations, there is today a wide range of organic and responsible products, which are safe, practical and offered at affordable prices. Here is a selection of the essentials to have on hand to welcome baby with complete peace of mind.

Organic disposable diapers: which ones to choose?

Choosing diapers is often the first headache for young parents, concerned about their child’s health and the environment. In addition to the essential criteria of comfort and quality of absorption, remember to favor the most natural composition possible: opt for diapers guaranteed to be perfume-free, chlorine-free, lotion-free and dye-free, and whose surface layer is made of natural fibers or unbleached cellulose.

Don’t forget to also check the labels and certifications attesting to the absence of harmful substances and respect for the environment. Brands like Love & Green, Tidoo, or Greenweez will offer you a whole range of environmentally friendly products without sacrificing efficiency.

Organic infant milks: choose wisely according to your child’s needs

Infant milk represents the first major nutritional decision for parents and the subject should not be taken lightly. It is important to remember here that not all children necessarily have the same nutritional needs, and that the opinion of your pediatrician obviously takes precedence over all external recommendations.

However, it is preferable to favor organic milk, without pesticides, without GMOs, without palm oil and respecting strict production standards. Check the quality of the ingredients (presence of omega-3, vitamins, minerals), traceability, and the origin of the milk (cow or goat depending on your child’s tolerance). Digestibility, the absence of artificial additives and compliance with infant regulations are major criteria to guarantee a healthy and suitable diet from birth. Turn to organic references such as Nactalia Bio, Babybio Optima or Holle Bio to be sure of the quality and traceability of the product.

Baby’s food: small pots and suitable oils

For baby’s food, again, it’s quite simple: choose small organic pots guaranteed without pesticides, GMOs, colorings, preservatives or artificial flavors. Choose brands that respect strict regulations on infant nutrition and offer recipes without added sugar or salt, with seasonal ingredients and from local agriculture when possible.

Also consider adding a suitable oil (rapeseed, flax or special baby blend) to cover the need for essential fatty acids, essential for growth and brain development. Finally, check the organic labels and the clarity of information on the origin of the ingredients. As it is easy to quickly go in circles, brands like Good Goût, Babybio or Hipp Bio offer varied recipes that should allow you to delight your little ones and awaken their taste buds.

Care and hygiene: gentleness and safety

Babies’ skin requires specific care. For the hygiene of the little ones, choose certified organic products, without perfume, without alcohol, without allergens or controversial substances, and dermatologically tested. The composition should be as simple and natural as possible.

Also pay attention to labels and certifications, the transparency of brands on the tests carried out, and the practicality of packaging. Large family formats will allow you, for example, to limit waste… and expenses. The product ranges offered by Weleda Bébé, Alphanova Bébé and Cattier Bébé should easily tick all the essential boxes so that your children maintain their baby skin for as long as possible.