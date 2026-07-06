A new hybrid predator between dog and wolf threatens the precarious balance of the heights of the Himalayas

The spectacle is striking. On the white mantle of a summit in the Indian Himalayas, a gray silhouette advances with a fluid, almost aerial step. She stops, freezes, then pounces on a marmot, giving it no chance. At first glance, the observer is sure, it is a wolf. However, upon closer inspection, something is wrong with his silhouette. Its legs are a little shorter, its muzzle slightly different. This snow predator is a new kind of animal.

Here, in the vast wilderness of Ladakh, Indian territory in the far north of the country, life clings on through constant effort. Wolves usually share this kingdom of stone and ice with snow leopards, brown bears and Tibetan foxes. But some time ago, an intruder came to change the situation. Driven by human expansion and the proliferation of stray dogs abandoned around camps and military bases, wolves have found new play and reproduction partners.

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This unprecedented situation was highlighted by a recent survey relayed by the New Scientist magazine. The locals have already given this new creature a name: the khipshang. Larger than a traditional herding dog, but displaying slightly more modest proportions than a purebred wolf, this hybrid canid has an immense advantage: it combines the cunning and lack of fear of humans, typical of the dog, with the power and endurance of the large wild predator.

A danger to humans

The problem is that the khipshang doesn’t just hunt small rodents. Its presence at altitude very quickly created an imbalance. By monopolizing available resources, it begins to compete fiercely with other carnivores native to the region. The snow leopard, already greatly weakened, must now share an increasingly contested pantry with these newcomers who sometimes hunt in disorganized but formidable packs.

Beyond the war over wild territories, it is the security of human communities that is at stake today. The shepherds of Ladakh, used to dealing with the distant presence of wolves, must now face animals with radically different behavior. Khipshangs do not have the instinctive distrust of their wild ancestors towards humans and approach enclosures, defying the usual protections and directly threatening the inhabitants.

The risk of injuries or direct attacks on humans increases every year, transforming daily life in isolated villages. In the long term, it is the very genetic identity of the Himalayan wolf that risks being permanently diluted if these crossbreeds continue to multiply in an uncontrolled manner.

Faced with this invisible but very real transformation, local authorities and biologists are looking for a solution. Should we regulate stray dog ​​populations in the valleys? How can we protect purebred wolves without disrupting the pastoral balance? For the moment, no one has decided yet, but it will have to be done, and quickly.