Bigfoot reportedly seen six times in less than a week in Ohio

Does a huge, hairy humanoid called Bigfoot (“Big Feet” in French) live in the major mountain ranges of the United States and Canada? In any case, this is what the legend surrounding this mysterious creature tells, fueled for centuries by numerous testimonies attesting to its existence, although no scientific proof has ever succeeded in supporting it until today.

In March 2026, the mystery of Bigfoot was reactivated in an exceptional way in Ohio: the media Outkick reports that no less than six “very credible” reports were recorded there in just four days. So, amateur investigators from the Bigfoot Society – a podcast where host Jeremiah Byron interviews witnesses to Bigfoot encounters – and the Bigfoot Mapping Project are now monitoring what has been described as “an unprecedented grouping of activities” in the same area.

The initial report, which went viral, reported a Bigfoot sighting on Friday afternoon, March 6, in Portage County, Ohio. Thus, according to the Bigfoot Society, at 12:23 p.m., a local researcher observed “a dark-haired man of approximately 2.75 meters standing 110 meters away”who then fled at full speed when he realized that he was being observed.

Bigfoot would not be alone

The next day, at 10:52 p.m., a second witness reported seeing “a figure of about 8 feet tall with long arms and dark brown hair” in the Mantua region. He also heard footsteps and grunts before discovering “huge muddy footprints. Sightings then intensified on March 9, with three reports on the same day. A final sighting finally took place in Trumbull County on March 10 at 4 a.m.

These sightings, as well as the different sizes and colors reported, lead amateur investigators to think that it could be a family group or several individuals migrating east. The latter then developed the theory of the “Greenway Highway” based on the coordinates of the observations, and which assumes that the group uses the “Headwaters Trail Greenbelt” as the main axis of movement.

“A resident was letting his German shepherd out, attached to a chain, when the dog suddenly threw himself with great aggression towards the edge of the woods.says the Bigfoot Society report. The witness saw a huge black shadow – estimated between 2.5 and 3 meters high – emerging from the bushes. The witness said without hesitation that it was much bigger than a bear.”

According to these various reports, the mysterious Bigfoot seems to be moving from west to east and could be accompanied. However, despite all this excitement, the stories around Bigfoot are still not enough to convince all Internet users of its existence. One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on March 10: “It’s a huge hoax. With all the camera technology and its widespread use, we should have seen something a long time ago.”