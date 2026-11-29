A succession of fractions devised in the 17th century to approximate π appears again, centuries later, when physicists try to estimate the energy of the simplest quantum system that exists. It’s a mathematical connection that surprised even those who found it. And it should be said soon so as not to exaggerate it.

A 17th century formula for an infinite constant

In 1655, the English mathematician John Wallis published in his work Arithmetica Infinitorum an expression that today we know as Wallis product. Instead of adding terms, it multiplies them: an infinite chain of rational fractions (whole numbers divided by integers) that, when chained endlessly, converges towards π. In other words, by multiplying simple factors one after another, the result gets closer and closer to that irrational constant that relates the diameter of a circle to its perimeter.

The idea was elegant in itself. It showed that a constant that was impossible to write with a finite number of digits could be trapped by a purely arithmetic process. For centuries it was a milestone of mathematical analysis, useful for understanding how infinite series converge, but with no apparent relationship with particle physics.

The problem that physicists wanted to solve

The hydrogen atom is, for quantum physics, the textbook case. It is made up of a proton and an electron, and is one of the few systems whose energy levels can be calculated exactly by solving the corresponding equations. That is why it works as a test bed: if a new technique is applied to hydrogen, its result can be compared with the exact solution already known and check to what extent it is correct.

One of those techniques is variational method. The idea is practical: instead of directly solving the entire equation—something that is unapproachable for many systems—a test function is proposed, a kind of reasonable guess about how the quantum state behaves, and the energy that that guess produces is calculated. The associated principle ensures that this estimate will never fall below the actual energy of the ground state when applied under the appropriate conditions. It therefore serves as a safe limit: an approximation that approaches the true value from above.

Here there was, in principle, no reason to expect π to appear, much less the specific Wallis formula.

Where Wallis’ product emerges

In 2015, Tamar Friedmann and CR Hagen published their analysis in the Journal of Mathematical Physics on November 10. What they did was apply that variational approach to the energy levels of hydrogen and compare the result with the exact solution. The difference between both descriptions is not constant: it depends on the state considered and, in particular, the angular momentum, a magnitude that describes how the electron rotates around the nucleus.

By studying this difference in the limit of increasing angular momentum—states in which the electron occupies progressively larger orbits—the authors found that the expression that quantifies the error reproduced, term for term, Wallis’s product. That is, the same infinite chain of fractions that Wallis had written for π reappeared when measuring how far the quantum estimate is from the exact value.

It is advisable to stop at this point, because it is easy to misinterpret it. It is not that π controls the structure of the atom, nor that hydrogen “hides” the Wallis formula in all its states. The relationship arises specifically from the comparison between two descriptions of the energy and only in that large angular momentum limit. Outside of that context, identity is no longer valid.

A mathematical result, not an experiment

This is the most important thing so as not to overestimate the discovery: it is a mathematical and theoretical derivation. There is no new spectroscopic measurement of hydrogen, no laboratory experiment, no modification of the physical model of the atom. Hydrogen was already described equally well before and after this work. What changed was our understanding that a tool of 17th-century analysis reappears within a contemporary quantum calculus.

It is also worth clarifying what “a new derivation of π” does not mean. It is not a different value of the constant, nor a more precise way of calculating it, nor a competition against numerical methods that already approximate it with billions of figures. It is, rather, an unexpected mathematical way to recover π from atomic physics. The surprise is not that π appears in physics—constants like this often arise when solving physical problems—but that precisely this infinite product, the Wallis product, appears in this particular corner of calculus.

Why such a connection is striking

The continuity is in the structure of mathematics, not in a direct influence of Wallis on quantum mechanics. Wallis knew nothing about atoms or electrons; He worked with geometry and infinite series almost three centuries before quantum physics was formulated. That the same structure reappears in two very different settings suggests that certain mathematical relationships are more universal than the particular applications for which they were devised.

This type of finding illustrates a recurring historical reinterpretation in science: a formula conceived for a specific purpose ends up describing a phenomenon that its author could not imagine. Not because there was a hidden agenda, but because the math that works on one problem often has unforeseen ramifications on others.

What does not enable this result?

Precisely because it is a theoretical relationship, it is advisable to be cautious with expectations. The connection between the Wallis product and the hydrogen atom does not in itself prove that this formula has a practical application in networks of atoms, photons or quantum devices. Nor does it describe a new way to synchronize particles or design quantum paths. It is a mathematical identity that enriches the understanding of a calculation method, not a technology or a phenomenon observed in a laboratory.

Here we are on the side of elegance: a window into how mathematical structures span centuries and disciplines.

The work of Friedmann and Hagen remains, for now, an isolated mathematical derivation: it has not been extended to other quantum systems nor has it been verified whether a similar relationship appears in other approximation methods. Confirming this would require repeating the same exercise—comparing, term by term, an approximation with its exact solution—in other physical problems other than hydrogen.