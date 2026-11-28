Carlos J. Garcia was first Marc Márquez’s physiotherapist and later he became his friend. For this reason, the announcement of the pilot’s retirement caused him relief, happiness and excitementand Márquez had sent him a message just that same morning: “Carlos, keep an eye on the TV, I have a surprise that you are going to like very much”. García himself recognizes that, although he imagined that this moment would come one day, he did not expect either the form or the moment chosen.

During an interview at radio stadium nightwith Aitor GomezGarcía explains how has accompanied the pilot in some of the most difficult moments of his careerinjuries and operations that marked his last professional years, and has defended that his return to the top constitutes “the greatest milestone in sports history”.

The conversation he had with Marc Márquez three months before his retirement

Likewise, the physiotherapist says that About three months ago he even asked Márquez directly about the possibility of retiring.: “Dude, why don’t you win the 10th and leave it? And his answer was short and clear: ‘Because it’s not easy’ (…). So, he knew perfectly well that I was going to like what he was going to announce and I was going to very much agree with the decision he was making.”

At the time of the announcement, García assures that he shed “tears of joy” and to “finish releasing some tension from all these years and the suffering that you are seeing. That when, in the end, you have such a close relationship with a person, you see them suffer and you see that they are not happy or enjoying what they love so much, in the end you know the right way That’s what he’s taking.”

The pilot’s most difficult moments: his injuries

Part of the interview focused on the most difficult moments of the pilot: his injuries. Their recovery, especially the problems in the arm and the episodes of double visionwas marked by concern for their quality of life. García remembers that there were times when rehabilitation stalled for months and they had to look for new solutions: “We had some tough moments when, after the arm operation, it didn’t work as we expected and we tried to look for solutions and found nothing. We spent about three months at the same point when the logical thing is to move forward.”

Therefore, for García, Everything that Marc Márquez has achieved after his injuries places him among the great names in history: “For me it is the greatest milestone in the history of sport (…). If people understand or could come a little closer to understanding the magnitude of the circumstance, how they have been and what they have overcome, they would realize that it really is the greatest milestone in the history of sport, without a doubt.”

And now what?

He believes he is retiring at the best possible moment, after winning again, and closes his career at the top. And now what? “Well now, being at home and knowing what it means to be a person beyond the athlete. Having time to enjoy that person that he is and, well, we’ll see what he surprises us with because Marc Márquez will stop being a driver, but he is still Marc Márquezso there will be some surprises there.”