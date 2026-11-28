About 5,000 light years from Earth is the Boomerang Nebula, a huge cloud of gas ejected by a dying star. Located in the Centaur constellation, it receives its name from the peculiar silhouette that astronomers distinguished in the first observations. Images obtained later using more advanced telescopes revealed a structure similar to an hourglass, although its true extent exceeds the limits of that figure.

This is a preplanetary nebula, a relatively brief stage in the evolution of certain stars. When these stars exhaust the nuclear fuel in their central regions and go through the last phases of their existence, they can shed their outer layers. The released materials form an envelope around the stellar core, which will eventually become a white dwarf.

The extraordinary thing about the Boomerang is that the ejected matter undergoes a cooling process of exceptional intensity. The observations made with the ALMA radio telescope array, located in the Chilean Atacama Desert, have allowed us to study the characteristics of this molecular flow and better understand the physical conditions of its environment.

This material expands so quickly that it loses thermal energy, similar to how gas cools when it comes out of an aerosol. The phenomenon is related to what, in thermodynamics, is called adiabatic expansion: when a gaseous substance increases its volume and does work without receiving enough heat from the outside, its internal energy decreases and, consequently, its temperature decreases.

In the case of this nebula, the speed of movement of the particles and the extraordinary amount of matter released have led to circumstances that are difficult to find in other corners of the cosmos.

Its temperature reaches approximately one degree above absolute zero: about 272 degrees Celsius below zero. It is even lower than the radiation that has permeated the universe since shortly after the Big Bang.

Known as the cosmic microwave background, this radiation is a vestige of the early stages of the history of the universe. Currently, it has a temperature of about 2.73 kelvin. The researchers were able to detect the extraordinary coldness of the nebula because some carbon monoxide molecules absorbed part of that radiation, a behavior that revealed thermal conditions lower than those of the cosmic background itself.

However, such a record will not last forever. As the evolution of the system progresses, the energy emitted by the stellar remnant and other heating mechanisms will progressively modify the properties of the envelope. Its current state represents, therefore, a transitory phase of its transformation.

On Earth, physicists use procedures such as laser cooling and controlled evaporation of atoms to get much closer to nature’s theoretical thermal limit. They have managed to reach values ​​of just a few tiny fractions of a kelvin in carefully isolated experimental systems, conditions very different from those that occur spontaneously in an astronomical region of similar dimensions.

So, although in our laboratories we have achieved even lower temperatures, the Boomerang Nebula is the coldest natural place we know of.

REFERENCES

Katie Spalding. “The Coldest Place In The Universe Reaches A Chilly -272°C – Just 1 Degree Warmer Than Absolute Zero.” IFLScienceApril 29, 2026

Raghvendra Sahai, Wouter HT Vlemmings and Lars-Åke Nyman. “The Coldest Place in the Universe: Probing the Ultra-cold Outflow and Dusty Disk in the Boomerang Nebula.” The Astrophysical JournalMay 31, 2017.

VIDEO IMAGE CREDIT

ALMA and Hubble; NASA, ESA, STScI, AURA, NRAO, AUI, NSF, JPL-Caltech, ESO and NAOJ.