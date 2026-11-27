“I prefer my mind to stop me before my body forces me to.”. With this very forceful phrase, Marc Márquez has summarized his decision to announce his retirement. Moments before the first free practice, Marc Márquez has announced this weekend will be his last race as a MotoGP rider, leaving all of us at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Cheste and motorcycling in general dismayed. The reasons are compelling and although many of us knew about the physical condition of the Spanish driver, the desire took over for him to continue on the track offering us a spectacle, but it could not be.

It is not necessary to remember much about the fall of 2020 in Jerez and the consequences it had afterwards, with four operations on his right arm, suffering much more than fans can imagine. It was all worth it since it was again World Champion and feel at peace with yourself. But the injury in the Grand Prix after winning his ninth crown once again disrupted Marc’s plans. going through a winter of great suffering in the recovery of his battered right arm and shoulder.

And if that were not enough, during the season they had to operate again for a screw that affected his radial nerve, returning with a disadvantage of 102 points at the height of Mugello and which, for the vast majority, was an irrecoverable advantage. But the Cervera pilot is from another galaxy and only him and nothing else but him is capable of doing this kind of thingeven suffering diplopy again in France and Indonesia, has managed to overcome such a disadvantage and be proclaimed World Champion for the tenth time with one weekend left.

During the celebration, Marc let out the phrase And now what?a question that he could not answer in Portimao, but he could in Cheste, announcing that he is leaving after a long professional careerwith 303 races (without this Sunday’s) in 19 seasons, 106 GP victories, 106 pole positions, 173 podiums and 10 championship titles.

But above the statistics, he leaves us with a driver who has worked harder than anyone else, who managed to win championships in front of great champions like Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo or Dani Pedrosawith an always cordial treatment towards the fans and prey and with an adequate environment that has made him get to where he is. His body has told him enough, but his head has not, that is why he has done what he has done and the Spanish rider will surely continue to be linked to motorcycles in one way or another.

We are facing a special weekend, with a packed Ricardo Tormo circuit with not a single entry left, to enjoy the last goat race. He leaves through the front door, without reproaching anyone, like the great legends. For your courage, for your courage, for being who you are, for being an unrepeatable pilot, for everything Thank you Marc Márquez Alenta!