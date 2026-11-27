I woke up early to tell you that everything we celebrated in the Champions League, on Tuesday and Wednesday, for the victory of the five Spaniards, we could not celebrate yesterday, in the Europa League and the Conference. Real Sociedad, Celta and Getafe lost.

But I wanted to tell you a fact that we should not leave aside, because it is important for the future of football. Miguel Ángel Gil resigned this week as vice president of LaLiga, after learning that the institution chaired by Javier Tebas financed the European Club Association without the knowledge of the teams, or many of them.

And the problem is that this association competes with others such as the EFC, heir to the old ECA, of which Gil himself is a member, or fights with UEFA. As there is no evidence that this decision to allocate around one million euros has been approved in a commission or in the assembly, Tebas is left in a very compromised position.

The conclusion is that Miguel Ángel Gil, who is also part of UEFA’s executive committee, wants to prevent possible conflicts of interest in the future. It makes no sense for LaLiga to finance an association to which some Spanish clubs belong so that it competes with other associations to which other Spaniards belong. For example, Gil’s own Atleti.

It is not a minor matter. The president of LaLiga, who was very quick to respond to Florentino Pérez on social networks after the last meeting of Real Madrid, or challenged the president of the CSD, has not yet found a minute to give an explanation even on networks. Maybe he hasn’t had time.