The women’s team is focused on playing the last two games of 2026, two friendlies against Chile and Venezuela, friendlies that also serve as preparation for next year’s big event, the World Cup of which we are champions.

We chatted with one of our internationals, with Eva Navarro, a Real Madrid footballer, a regular for Sonia Bermúdez, with whom she met when they were both players at Levante: “I have a special relationship with Sonia that goes back before, she has always given me very good advice,” she tells us.

Eva Navarro, full back in Madrid, winger in the national team, assumes the change of position without problem, she considers herself a versatile footballer. What is not considered is a favorite to win the World Cup. “Of course we have a chance to win the second star but we don’t like to talk about favorites. There is a very good team, we know that everyone wants to beat Spain, we have a very good team, with players who are the best in the world, but we don’t like to talk about favorites.”

About the season at Real Madrid she is clear: “The result of the classic hurt us, Barça is champion of everything, they are one of the best in the world, but I think we are closer. We want to play against them again because I am sure it will be different. Being a world champion was a childhood dream but winning a title with Madrid is another. I am a big Real Madrid fan, I hope it comes soon,” she is sincere.