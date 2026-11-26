If someone gently caresses the sole of your foot, you may laugh. But, if you try to do it yourself, the feeling is very different.

This curious daily experience reveals a fundamental characteristic of the nervous system: our perception does not depend exclusively on the stimuli that the senses receive, but also on the expectations that we generate about them. The same touch can provoke different responses depending on who produces it and under what circumstances it occurs.

The explanation is found in our brain. When you decide to move a hand, the cerebellum participates in predicting the consequences of that movement. Research has proven that brain activity changes even before we touch, reducing the intensity with which we perceive the contact. When another person tickles us, on the other hand, it is much more difficult to accurately anticipate their movements.

To understand this mechanism, we must keep in mind that when the nervous system sends a command to the muscles, it also generates an internal representation of the sensory consequences it expects to obtain. Thanks to it, you can compare what you had anticipated with the information you finally receive.

If both coincide, certain sensations may experience attenuation. On the contrary, when something unexpected happens, that discrepancy becomes more relevant and may require a response.

An international team of researchers, led by scientists from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, has studied the neuronal processes involved in this phenomenon using magnetoencephalography, a technique that records the tiny magnetic fields generated by the brain’s electrical activity.

The results revealed a decrease in the power of neuronal oscillations in the so-called beta band before contact provoked by the participants themselves. Likewise, they detected an increase in functional connectivity between the cerebellum and somatosensory regions, responsible for processing information related to touch and other bodily sensations.

What is especially interesting is that these modifications occur before receiving the stimulus. Therefore, sensory attenuation is not only a subsequent reaction, but involves preparation and prediction mechanisms.

Previous research has shown that introducing a small delay between our movements and the resulting contact can increase the tickling sensation. When the temporal correspondence between the action and its consequences is broken, the ability to accurately anticipate them decreases.

This mechanism has implications that go far beyond tickling. Distinguishing the sensations caused by our actions from those coming from the environment is essential to interact effectively with everything around us.

Imagine, for example, that you are walking and someone unexpectedly brushes your arm. Detecting that stimulus among the numerous signals produced by your own movement can be important to react appropriately.

Although the research did not aim to explain all the emotional and social components of tickling, its results help to understand one of the neurological processes responsible for self-generated contact being perceived differently.

Our nervous system is not limited, therefore, to passively registering what happens in the body, but also tries to anticipate it.

So you can’t tickle yourself because your brain anticipates what you’re going to feel.

REFERENCES

Xavier Job, Lau Møller Andersen, Mikkel C. Vinding, Noa Cemeljic, Daniel Lundqvist and Konstantina Kilteni. “Motor Prediction Reduces Beta-Band Power and Improves Cerebellar–Somatosensory Connectivity before Self-Touch to Enable Its Attenuation.” The Journal of NeuroscienceAugust 12, 2026.

VIDEO IMAGE CREDIT

Karolinska Institute, Solna Campus; Holge Ellgaard.