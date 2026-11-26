FC Barcelona achieved a good victory this Wednesday in a match that many considered a trap due to the long trip to Azerbaijan to face Sabah in Baku and that could have gotten complicated in the first part.

Flick rotated a lot, leaving Lamine Yamal at home, and gave less common players such as Balde, Gavi and Gabriel Jesús, who more than met the test, into the starting eleven. Balde also started at left back, who ended up leaving injured. De Jong was central again and did not convince.

Anthony Gordon did convince, with a double he was the best of the culé team. Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesús rounded out the victory.

With this victory, Flick’s Barça remains in fourth position in the Champions League with twelve points out of a possible fifteen. Only the defeat against PSG blurs, so far, their European participation, but on the next day they will host Manchester City at the Camp Nou in a match in which both hope for a good result that will make them end the year close to the TOP 8.

Another of the sensitive absences that Barça had was that of Rodri, who is expected to be able to return in the coming days in order to be available for the match against Atlético de Madrid next week. Cubarsi, injured during the national team break, ran out of minutes again, and is also expected to return in the coming days.