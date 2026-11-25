It turns out that these plant residues contain carbon, an element with which we can make materials capable of storing electricity.

Every year, the food industry generates enormous amounts of organic waste, the use of which represents an economic and environmental challenge. Among them are olive pits, abundant in oil-producing countries such as Spain. Although they already have applications as biomass fuel, their chemical characteristics allow other technological possibilities to be explored.

Through certain treatments, it is possible to decompose the organic structures of these agricultural remains and obtain carbonaceous substances with interesting properties. One of them is the possibility of developing porous surfaces that facilitate the accumulation of electrical charges. The greater the surface area accessible to ions, the more opportunities there will be to use it for energy storage.

Researchers have transformed olive pits and combined the material obtained with cobalt, nickel and iron compounds to make supercapacitor electrodes. They are devices that can be charged and discharged very quickly. In laboratory tests, the electrodes retained 93.5 percent of their storage capacity after 10,000 cycles.

Unlike conventional batteries, which rely primarily on chemical reactions to accumulate energy, many supercapacitors do so by separating charges on the surfaces of their internal components. Some also incorporate substances that undergo rapid and reversible electrochemical reactions, which allows their performance to be increased.

This particularity provides them with certain advantages. Although they generally store less energy than batteries of comparable size, they can deliver it very quickly and withstand numerous recharging processes without suffering such marked deterioration.

Therefore, they are especially interesting for applications that require intense inputs of power for short periods. For example, they can help recover energy lost during braking of electric vehicles or provide a temporary supply to electronic equipment.

Research with olive pits is part of a broader scientific trend that seeks to take advantage of alternative raw materials to develop energy systems. Other works have explored the use of nut shells, wood remains and different agricultural by-products to make battery and capacitor components.

However, using a raw material of plant origin does not automatically guarantee that the resulting product is more environmentally friendly. It is also necessary to consider the energy consumption of the treatments, the substances used during the synthesis and the environmental impact of the incorporated metals.

The good experimental results also do not ensure that these devices can compete commercially with existing ones. To determine this, it will be necessary to evaluate the production costs, the availability of resources, the durability of the components and their behavior in real operating conditions.

The objective would be to integrate these procedures into a circular economy model, where the byproducts of one industrial activity could become resources that can be used by another. If achieved, the amount of waste would decrease and new opportunities would open for the agricultural sector.

It remains to be seen whether it is feasible to manufacture them on a large scale. But perhaps some of the materials we need to store the energy of the future are in our trash right now.

REFERENCES

Mohammed Alshammari, Nasser Alqahtani, Fahad M. Albaqi, Manal Khered, Nawaf Bin Darwish, Fehaid M. Alsubaie, Raja Alotaibi, Reda S. Salama and Ahmad Aladeem. “Electrochemical charge-storage behavior of olive-stone-derived rGO anchored with Co-Ni ferrites”. CSR AdvancesAugust 11, 2026.