Real Madrid achieved its fifth victory in the Champions League this Tuesday and maintains its position in Europe, placing itself as the leader of the League Phase alone, waiting for what PSG does tomorrow. The white team thrashed PSV with goals from Valverde, Bellingham, Mbappé (2) and Vinicius, but left many doubts during the first half.

In fact, at half-time Madrid trailed on the scoreboard after a first half in which the Dutch team was much better. Mourinho rotated important players like Huijsen, Konaté and Jude Bellingham, who was key in the second half.

The entry of the Englishman after the break changed the face of the team and it was precisely he who scored the 2-1 that certified the comeback with a work of art that brought the Bernabéu to its feet.

Mourinho’s team activated steamroller mode in the second half, which also helped Vinicius, who was back in good shape, rediscovered the goal.