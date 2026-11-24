The universe you inhabit should not exist as we know it. If matter and antimatter had been created in exactly equal quantities at the beginning of everything, they would have annihilated each other and there would be nothing left: no galaxies, no planets, no readers. And yet, something remained. A recent study proposes that a hypothetical particle practically forgotten by experiments could influence this imbalance. It is worth clarifying this from the beginning: This particle has not been discovered nor has it been resolved why the universe exists.

What the study really says and what it doesn’t

The work, titled “Delayed Charged Lepton Yukawa Equilibration in Minimal Seesaw”, was signed by Rishav Roshan and Sudipta Show and published in the scientific journal Physical Review Letters.

The headline that has circulated – a “forgotten particle” that would explain why everything exists – works as a hook, but exaggerates the real scope. What the authors calculate is more limited and, precisely for that reason, more interesting: how a heavy neutrino not yet detected could alter the expansion rate of the early universe and, with it, change the conditions under which matter managed to prevail over antimatter. It is a theoretical hypothesis supported by calculations, not an observational finding.

Three key words: neutrino, antimatter and leptogenesis

To understand the proposal it is convenient to define three concepts. A neutrino It is an elementary particle of tiny mass and little interaction with matter; They pass through your body by billions every second without you noticing. Ordinary neutrinos have been detected in experiments for decades.

The antimatter It is the reverse of matter: each particle has its counterpart with the opposite charge. When a particle and its antiparticle meet, they annihilate and release energy. The problem is that theories predict that the Big Bang must have produced almost identical amounts of both, which would have led to almost total annihilation. That matter exists means that something broke that perfect balance in favor of matter.

That’s where the leptogenesisa family of hypothetical mechanisms that attempts to explain this excess. The idea is that an asymmetry was first generated in the lepton sector – the family of particles to which neutrinos belong – and that subsequent processes transformed part of it into an asymmetry of baryons, the particles that make up ordinary matter. The study does not prove that leptogenesis occurred: it analyzes how a different expansion history of the universe would change its conditions.

The particle that could change the clock of the universe

The protagonist is a third heavy “right-hand” neutrino, named N3. It is part of the so-called seesaw mechanism, a theoretical extension that seeks to explain why ordinary neutrinos have such small masses. In this scheme there are usually three heavy neutrinos: the first two participate in mass generation and leptogenesis, while the third would remain almost uncoupled, with interactions so weak that it would be practically invisible for current accelerators. That is the “forgotten particle”: not one that disappeared, but one that would barely leave a trace.

The model presents the following scenario. N3 would have been at first in thermal equilibrium with the rest of the cosmos and then would have decoupled. As it moved at speeds close to the speed of light, its energy decreased with expansion just like radiation. But as the universe cooled, it began to behave like slow matter, whose density decays more slowly. That is why he was able to dominate the energy of the universe for a time, creating an early stage dominated by matter. That phase ended when N3 disintegrated and returned its energy to the particle plasma.

The consequence is subtle but decisive: during that interval, the universe did not expand at the rate it would have if it contained only radiation. And that change of pace alters the cosmic calendar. The title of the study itself alludes to a delay in the moment when certain interactions of the charged leptons reach thermal equilibrium. Simply put: a modified expansion gives these interactions less time to equilibrate, which changes the evolution of the asymmetries involved in leptogenesis. N3 would not necessarily manufacture all the asymmetry; rather it would move the hands of the cosmological clock.

How the heavy neutrino rewrites the leptogenesis timeline

In more concrete terms, this stage dominated by N3 slows down the expansion rate compared to the standard radiation-dominated scenario. During that interval, the universe inflates more slowly, giving more time for certain reactions in the primordial plasma to come into thermal equilibrium before the heavy neutrino decays and releases its energy back into the cosmos. That temporal shift changes the temperature at which charged leptons reach the so-called Yukawa equilibrium, one of the ingredients that determines how much lepton asymmetry survives to become, through subsequent electroweak processes, the matter-antimatter asymmetry we observe today. N3 thus modifies the cosmological clock in which leptogenesis develops, allowing a greater—or lesser, depending on the parameters chosen—fraction of this primordial asymmetry to reach the current universe intact.

What is a calculation and what is a measurement

Here it is important to carefully separate what the model calculates from what has been observed. The authors work with illustrative values:

a reference mass for N3 of 1014 GeV

a mass of the lightest active neutrino of 5 × 10-12 eV

a reheat temperature of 1016 GeV

With these parameters, the stage dominated by N3 shifts the estimated equilibrium temperature of a specific interaction (that of the tau lepton) from about 5 × 1011 GeV to about 7 × 1010 GeV.

These are model figures, not independent measurements. None of these values ​​come from an experiment that has detected N3 or determined those temperatures. The scenario also connects a cosmological property—how long the N3 dominance phase lasts—with a property of the neutrino sector: the mass of the lightest neutrino. In the framework studied, the lower that mass, the weaker the N3 couplings and the longer the particle lives, within an approximate range of 10-12 to 10-14 eV. That relationship offers a more precise path of analysis than the general phrase that “a neutrino explains our existence,” but it depends entirely on the model.

Can it be tested? Gravitational waves and their limits

If N3 is almost invisible to accelerators, how would the idea be tested? The authors point to an indirect route. An early stage dominated by matter could leave traces in the gravitational waves—undulations of space-time—generated by other processes in the primordial universe, such as networks of cosmic strings associated with a symmetry break. This altered expansion phase would print characteristic features in the spectrum of those waves.

It is important to highlight what the study does not do. It does not present any detection of gravitational waves linked to N3, nor does it offer a complete numerical curve of its spectrum, with amplitudes, breakdown frequencies and sensitivities of specific detectors. His discussion on this point is qualitative: points out a testing possibility, not a confirmed observational prediction.

And there is a fundamental limit that should be remembered. Even if a gravitational signal consistent with a non-standard expansion in the early universe were one day detected, that would not be enough to point the finger at N3. Different fields or particles could produce a similar cosmological history and leave similar traces. A signal would point, at most, to the universe expanding in a peculiar way during an interval; Identifying the exact person responsible is another matter.

So the prudent reading of this work is that there is a coherent theoretical route to explore why matter survived, with a concrete clue of where to look. The asymmetry between matter and antimatter remains one of the great open questions in physics. This study does not close it: it adds one more possibility to the map and proposes a way to start testing it. The next measurements of primordial gravitational waves could provide the first observational clues to test this hypothesis.

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