I woke up early to talk to you about Bellingham, the best English player in the history of Real Madrid. It is not that he has great competition in the club’s more than 100 years, but yesterday he surpassed Beckham’s record: at only 23 years old he has already scored more goals in the Champions League than Sir David. It’s not bad and the excitement was visible on his face when he heard the comparison with an idol.

Bellingham is one of those players who likes at the Santiago Bernabéu. He has quality, plasticity, technique and elegance with the ball comparable to that of Zinedine Zidane. His goal yesterday, wonderful, reminds us, due to the execution, of Zizou’s.

Jude is also a leader, overwhelmed by his physical display, his connection with the team’s game and his ease in finding the goal. That Bellingham makes headlines in a match in which Mbappé scored two goals says a lot, and very well, about the British.

Yesterday Madrid buried a bad first half, apathetic, disappointing, with a football banquet in the second. We can only imagine what Mourinho would say to them at half-time. There was a lot to correct and everything changed, certainly, to lift the game with five goals.

I don’t know if in this final stretch of the electoral campaign you have been able to allow yourself to steal a few hours of sleep to watch Madrid, Rafa. If as a Madrid fan you plan to watch it again when you finish Más de Uno, you can skip the first part and avoid hot flashes. With the second you are already serving to reaffirm your faith in Mourinho.