A giant Andromeda star absorbed its partner until it merged with it, and astronomers followed the process for years. But no one “filmed” the two stars: what was seen was something else.

How can one star engulf another without there being an image where both are distinguished? The answer lies in a binary system in the Andromeda galaxy called AT 2025abao, nicknamed Beamwhere a giant of about seven solar masses trapped a much smaller companion and ended up merging with it. Viraj Karambelkar’s team, from Columbia University, has reconstructed it in a study published in the specialized journal on November 18, 2026. It is not a sequence of frames, but the reading of a fingerprint: brightness, heat and dust spread over several years.

A hug that started with gas

The word “devour” suggests an instantaneous collision, but the mechanism is more like an object sinking into a thick fluid. The key is a phase that astronomers call common envelope: when a star expands and its gas ends up surrounding its companion as well, so that both are submerged in the same inflated atmosphere.

Within that cloud, the small star does not float free. Friction with the gas robs it of energy and orbital momentum, just as air slows down a falling object. Losing orbital energy means orbiting closer, so the companion spirals into the giant instead of escaping.

In Bao, the giant was around seven solar masses and the companion barely 0.7, a tenth of its weight. That difference makes who catches who. The smaller star was trapped in the atmosphere of the larger one and began a slow descent, not a crash. And that decline left a signal that took years to fade.

Seven light years before the explosion

The system began to shine brighter around 2018, according to the reconstruction of the University of Turku, which was involved in the work. For almost seven years, the brightness increased little by little, until on October 17, 2025, an eruption associated with the final stretch of the process was detected.

That slow rise is not a secondary detail. The brightness curve works as an indirect record of the orbital energy that the companion gave up to the gas while sinking. The deeper he fell, the more friction, the more heat and the more light. The prolonged phase converts the light signal into a kind of braking logbook.

This is part of what makes the case valuable for those dedicated to the scientific dissemination of astrophysics. Common envelope phases are brief in cosmic terms and are rarely caught in motion, although they are crucial to understanding how certain very compact star systems form. Here the before, during and after were captured.

What the infrared saw

Visible light tells part of the story, but not all. After the eruption, the system was surrounded by dust, and that dust carries a good part of the thermal imprint of the episode at wavelengths that the eye does not capture.

That’s why the James Webb Space Telescope mattered. It observed Bao on December 24, 2025, 47 days after the peak of the eruption, and its data in the mid-infrared made it possible to study that dust and compare the state of the system with simulations of stellar mergers. The contrast between what was observed and what was modeled is what underpins the interpretation that the two stars merged.

It was not a single instrument. The team combined observations from space missions such as NEOWISE, SPHEREx and Swift, as well as ground-based telescopes, to follow Bao before, during and after the burst. “Seeing” the fusion here means gathering signals from many different eyes and making them fit into the same reconstructed film.

Observing is not filming

It is worth insisting on this border. At no time was there an image where the two stars approaching could be distinguished. The positions, masses and stages of the process are inferred from models that mix brightness, temporal evolution, infrared radiation, dust properties and orbital dynamics.

It is a job similar to reconstructing the operation of a closed engine based on its vibrations, temperature and consumption. You don’t see the pieces, but the pattern of signs only fits one explanation. That is the logic of a multispectral reconstruction, and understanding it avoids turning “first time” into “first recording.”

What is new is the identification of such a case with such complete temporal and spectral coverage. The masses of seven and 0.7 suns are estimates, not direct and independent measurements of each star, and the authors themselves point out that future observations will be needed to confirm unambiguously that the merger was completed.

The energy balance that no one has closed

This is where the open questions begin. During the spiral, the analysis estimates that about 8 × 10⁴⁷ ergs of orbital energy were released, while unbinding the envelope outside the core required about 1.6 × 10⁴⁷ ergs. There is plenty of room, but the distribution of that energy is not resolved.

It is not known precisely what fraction the gas was expelled, how much was transformed into light, and how much remained within the system. This uncertainty is condensed into a technical parameter, the efficiency of the common envelope, which the study places in a wide range, approximately between 0.01 and 0.4. It is not a universal constant, but an estimate tied to the hypotheses of this specific case.

The same occurs with the material ejected during the eruption, calculated between 0.1 and 0.2 solar masses according to models of the geometry and composition of the gas. The most striking hypothesis depends, in part, on this calculation: that the companion reached the helium core of the giant.

If he reached it, the two stars are now one. If it stayed any earlier, it could have survived as an object in very tight orbit. The available data favor the merger, but do not close the door to the other reading. Understanding these systems is of interest to anyone who follows scientific space communication, because stellar mergers are one of the ways by which the universe creates compact stars.

It remains to monitor the Bao remnant over the next few years, 2.5 million light years away, to measure how the dust cools and what structure what survived adopts. Until then, the decisive question is not what we saw, but where exactly that 0.7 solar mass star ended up: inside the heart of the giant or right at its doors.