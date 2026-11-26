From one of the most inhospitable places on Earth, in the heart of Antarctica, an international team of scientists has managed to reconstruct a part of the invisible architecture of the universe. To do this, he did not have to directly observe galaxies or stars, but rather study the small deformations that the oldest radiation that we can observe from the cosmos has suffered during its journey to our planet.

Researchers from 30 institutions, in a collaboration led by the University of Chicago, have developed the most sensitive matter map of the distant universe by observation mode achieved to date using gravitational lensing of the cosmic microwave background. Behind this advance is the South Pole Telescope (SPT), a 10-meter diameter instrument installed at the Amundsen-Scott station in Antarctica.

The research, available in the scientific repository arXivhas been developed from observations made during 2019 and 2020. Astronomers have examined a region of approximately 1,500 square degrees of sky, the equivalent of 3.6% of the celestial sphere, in extraordinary detail.

The interesting thing about this map is that it allows you to study both ordinary matter and dark matterthat component of the universe whose nature remains unknown and of which we are aware thanks to the gravitational effects it exerts on its environment.

A photograph of the universe from its oldest light

When the universe was just 380,000 years old, its temperature dropped enough for electrons and atomic nuclei to combine. Until then, light could barely propagate freely. From that moment a radiation is preserved that still permeates all of space and that we know as the cosmic microwave background.

Over the billions of years since then, this radiation has encountered galaxies, clusters, and enormous concentrations of matter. The gravity of these structures has slightly diverted their trajectory, a phenomenon predicted by Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity and called gravitational lensing.

If we could look at the early universe without any of these alterations, we would find small temperature fluctuations distributed across the sky. However, the presence of matter between that universe and us has modified its appearance. Scientists can calculate these deformations and find out how the mass responsible for them is distributed, even when it is impossible to observe it directly.

In Antarctica, atmospheric conditions favor this type of research. Low air humidity reduces interference in microwave observations. Added to this is the capacity of the SPT-3G camera, equipped with more than 16,000 superconducting detectors that work simultaneously in three frequency bands.

Researchers have also used computer simulations to distinguish cosmological signals from those produced by instruments, the atmosphere or emissions from different astronomical objects.

Traces of galaxy formation

One of the great questions of cosmology is how the enormous structures that populate the current universe emerged from an initially much more homogeneous cosmos. The small differences in density that existed in its early stages were amplified by the effect of gravity until favoring the formation of galaxies, clusters and cosmic filaments.

The new map allows us to study with special sensitivity a time when the universe was approximately a quarter of its current age. At that time, star formation was going through one of its most active periods and many of the great cosmic structures were developing.

By combining their observations with those of the Dark Energy Survey project, scientists have managed to determine one of the main parameters used to describe the concentration of matter in the universe, known as S8, with an accuracy of 1.4%.

The results also present good agreement with observations from the European Planck satellite and the Atacama Cosmological Telescope in Chile. The study also reduces the evidence that dark energy can evolve over time, although this possibility remains open.

On the trail of what happened immediately after the Big Bang

Among nature’s most elusive particles are neutrinos. They are extraordinarily abundant and barely interact with matter. However, its mass influences the formation of cosmic structures, since it makes the accumulation of matter at certain scales difficult.

By combining the new data with other cosmological observations, The researchers have placed the upper limit of the sum of the masses of neutrinos at 0.072 electron volts, within the standard cosmological model analyzed.

But there is another question that arouses special interest among physicists: the possible existence of primordial gravitational waves, originated during the first stages of the universe and that could preserve information about cosmic inflation, that hypothetical period of extraordinarily rapid expansion.

The gravitational deformations that astronomers have mapped can mask precisely the signals that would allow these waves to be recognized. Having a more precise map will help the BICEP experiment, also installed at the South Pole, to separate both phenomena.

Meanwhile, those responsible for the South Pole Telescope are working with a set of observations spanning six years. If data from just two seasons have allowed us to reconstruct the distribution of matter with such precision, the next measurements could bring scientists closer to physical phenomena that they have been trying to observe for decades.

References:

Y. Omori et al., SPT-3G D1: Quadratic-Estimator CMB Lensing Reconstruction and Cosmology, arXiv (2026). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2608.31136

Cover photo credits: Daniel Michalik

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