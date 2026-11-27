This week’s European matchday once again left a great image of Real Madrid in the second half against PSV. The white team activated the steamroller mode and forcefully beat the Dutch team (5-1), which led at half-time.

The great level shown by Mourinho’s team in recent weeks has once again put Real Madrid on the map of the great European teams after two seasons without titles and going through the Champions League with more pain than glory, falling in the quarterfinals against Arsenal and Bayern.

Mourinho seems to have found the right keys and is betting on players like Fede Valverde at right back, giving stripes to Arda Guler and placing Bellingham as the main leader due to the Englishman’s spectacular form.

Meanwhile, we see a Courtois who remains immeasurable between the sticks, a Huijsen who grows and establishes himself with Konaté as a partner in the center of the defense, and a Mbappé who does not stop scoring goals.

The main doubt is the left wing, where Vinicius is playing for a position with Diomande. The Ivorian has taken advantage of the opportunity during the absence of the Brazilian, who now returns and is beginning to show a good level, although still far from his best version.

After five days, Real Madrid is the sole leader of the League Phase in the Champions League and many once again point to it as one of the great favorites to win the competition due to level and the significant injuries that are beginning to punish other rivals such as PSG or Bayern.