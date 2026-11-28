After being Moto3 World Runner-up in 2025, a terrible injury in Austin has affected him for much of the season, although once recovered, he is confident of doing a good job at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Cheste, to focus on having a good preseason and being one of the protagonists in 2027.

Although the protagonist of this interview is you, the weekend is marked by the retirement of Marc Márquez

It’s a shame since the best is leaving. He is a unique driver, with great talent and for everyone it is a great loss. He has been able to win ten World Cups, the last two with physical problems, which has a lot of merit.

What do you think of Marc Márquez’s season?

Little more can be said about Marc Márquez. He has come back 102 points after missing several races after surgery. He has shown that apart from talent, he is number one in terms of work and endurance, which is the key for me.

His first year in Moto2 has been marked by the serious injury in Austin

It is like that, but it is something that we cannot change. It was an injury that did not depend on me, although it was a shame since I think we were making a good start to the season, showing that we had speed. There was no choice but to recover as soon as possible, continue working and think about the future.

Did you lose confidence at any point?

My confidence in myself hasn’t changed at all. The people who trust me know what I am capable of and there is no choice but to continue working and prepare well to have a good 2027. I was Moto3 World Runner-up in 2025 and next year it will be important to feel competitive again.

The Moto2 grid is going to undergo important changes. Does that make you one of the favorites for the title?

It is true that several drivers who have been fighting for the title this year are coming up, but others are also going up and everything will surely be very close. In any case, right now we are not here to fight for the championship. The important thing will be to prepare well, train a lot this winter and after the preseason, we will see where we are. I have a lot of confidence in myself and the team, but we have to work very hard to be where we want to be.

How about your team, the MSI?

Very good, I am very happy since they have known how to have the necessary patience in a year in which the injury has greatly affected the season. Let’s hope that next year we can share good times.

How do you think this weekend will go with the title at stake?

Both Izan and Manu are two very fast drivers and they both deserve it, but one of the two will win. I have to focus on my weekend because something may happen and what I have to do is stay focused and try to achieve the best possible result.

How important is it to you to achieve a good result here at home?

It would be nice to have a good result in Cheste, to close the year well. But to do this we have to work well during the weekend and have an open mind about everything that may happen during the race. Two drivers are playing for the title and we have to race with our heads.

What plan do you have for this winter?

Train a lot. It is important to make a good work plan and have consistency over the two or three months, to be prepared and have confidence. It will be very important to be well prepared physically and mentally for the first race.

There is no doubt that we have a quarry for a while…

We are showing that in Spain there are very good pilots, the result of the great work of the regional and Spanish federations, with the training cups and the efforts of many families. There’s a reason so many pilots come to train here.

What result would you sign for Sunday?

A podium would be nice (laughs).