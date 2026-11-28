Imagine that a test tells you that your biological age has gone back two years. It sounds like good news. But does that mean that you will live longer, that you will get sick less, or that you will preserve your autonomy better? An extensive analysis published by researchers at Yale University suggests that this direct translation is much more fragile than it seems.

When a number goes down, what has really changed?

The work gathered data from 51 longitudinal intervention studies in humans to measure something very specific: whether the so-called epigenetic clocks respond when a person changes habits or takes certain drugs. It is, to date, one of the most extensive efforts to compare these biomarkers of aging with each other.

The most striking reading would be “we have found what slows down aging.” However, the analysis answers a different question: it shows which biomarkers move with interventions. It does not demonstrate whether these interventions lengthen life. The difference, far from being a nuance, is the missing piece in almost all longevity headlines.

What is (and what is not) an epigenetic clock

An epigenetic clock estimates biological age from the DNA methylationa type of chemical mark that is added to certain positions in the genome and that modulates the activity of genes without altering the sequence. Let’s think of marks as switches that adjust which genes are more or less active; The global pattern of these switches changes with aging and the state of the organism.

From these patterns, statistical algorithms calculate a figure. Not all watches measure the same, and that distinction is key to interpreting any result. A first type of clock attempts to approximate the chronological agethat is, the years that a person has been alive: they are the oldest and, according to this analysis, the least sensitive to the changes caused by an intervention. A second group was designed to estimate the rate of aging, that is, whether the organism ages faster or slower than expected for its chronological age at a given time. A third type does not measure age itself, but rather the statistical risk of disease or death, constructed from methylation patterns associated in previous studies with a worse prognosis. It is worth remembering one idea: they are statistical estimates based on correlations, not direct measurements of health. That the number goes down means that a molecular measurement changed, not that the body has rejuvenated.

The study: 51 investigations and 3,128 samples with a very specific objective

The authors did not conduct a new clinical trial. They did a secondary analysis: they pooled existing data from 51 longitudinal studies and pooled 3,128 blood samples with DNA methylation information, taken before and after each intervention. An important note: they are samples, not necessarily different people. The same person was able to provide a sample at the beginning and another at the end.

Using these data, they calculated 16 epigenetic clocks and 94 additional biomarkers—more than 110 measurements in total—with a specialized tool, adjusted the scores by chronological age, and compared the values ​​before and after each intervention.

The most solid result in methodological terms? Clocks designed to estimate the pace of aging or mortality risk responded more consistently than those that primarily estimate chronological age. This suggests that they could be more sensitive to physiological changes. Even so, being more sensitive does not equate to being a better substitute for a clinical result.

Drugs, lifestyle and supplements: what moved and what didn’t

In the pooled analysis, both pharmacological and lifestyle interventions were associated with changes in biomarkers, although of different magnitude between them. It is advisable to read these results carefully: they are statistical variations in the markers, not years of life gained or years of biological age reversed.

The fine count makes it clear: the work identified a group of interventions associated with significant decreases in clocks, although the figure was reduced when applying statistical corrections for multiple comparisons. A few interventions were associated with increases, and most showed no significant effect.

Among the treatments with the greatest decreases were drugs such as metformin, semaglutide and anti-TNF therapies. This does not mean that these medications “rejuvenate”: their effect on markers may reflect that they improve an underlying disease, reduce inflammation or modify metabolism or weight, not a direct anti-aging effect. For their part, the supplements analyzed did not show consistent effects on epigenetic age. The nuance is important: the conclusion refers to the products and protocols included in these studies, not that all supplements are useless for any purpose.

The trap of comparing apples with oranges

Grouping 51 different studies is powerful for comparing biomarkers, but it makes it difficult to attribute a specific change to a specific intervention. Because? Because those studies differed in almost everything: age and health status of the participants, type of treatment, sample size, extraction method, and, notably, duration. There is no common follow-up period among the 51 investigations.

There is one piece of information that illustrates this well: the biomarkers changed more in people with diseases than in healthy volunteers. The study authors note that it has yet to be determined which changes an intervention actually caused and which could reflect hidden confounding factors. In other words: a drug can improve a patient’s glucose or inflammation and move the marker without this equivalent to slowing down their general aging.

Why a biomarker is not the same as living longer

Here is the core of the matter. The analysis did not establish that the interventions prolonged survival, prevented disease, improved physical function, or increased quality of life. It also did not show that changing a marker designed to predict mortality actually reduces the risk of dying.

It may sound contradictory, but a predictive marker is capable of changing without changing the outcome that it helped anticipate. It’s like adjusting the needle on a speedometer without touching the actual speed of the car. And there remains another fundamental unknown: since there is no common follow-up, it is not known how long the observed changes last or what happens when the treatment is withdrawn. Do they persist, fade, reverse? The study, by design, couldn’t answer it.

Changes in biomarkers versus real clinical benefits

It is important to clearly separate two levels that are often mixed in the public conversation about longevity. On the one hand, there is the change in a biomarker: a methylation number that goes up or down, measurable in a blood sample, and which in this study is the only thing that was directly evaluated. On the other hand, there is the clinical benefit: living longer, developing fewer chronic diseases, maintaining physical and cognitive function or maintaining autonomy in daily life. They are two different things, and one does not guarantee the other.

A biomarker can move for very varied reasons—improvement of an underlying disease, changes in weight, reduction in inflammation, technical variability of the test—without any of these reasons implying, by itself, that the person will live longer or get sick less. Demonstrating a clinical benefit requires another type of evidence: trials with long follow-up, control groups and directly measured health outcomes, not just a before and after molecular number. This analysis provides the first piece—which biomarkers respond—but not the second, which is what really matters for a person’s life.

What to do with this information (and what not to)

The usefulness of this work is real, but specific: it helps select which biomarkers are most sensitive for future research. It is not a guide to start taking anything. No results here justify using metformin, semaglutide, anti-TNF therapies, or supplements for anti-aging purposes; Any of these drugs must respond to an individual medical indication that weighs risks and benefits on a case-by-case basis.

The science of epigenetic clocks is advancing in precision, and that is valuable. But the test that really matters is still pending: demonstrating that these changes in the markers are long-lasting and that they predict less disease, more years of autonomy or greater survival.

So if you receive a biological age result, this is what you can interpret: a number that summarizes the current state of certain chemical marks in your DNA, comparable over time if you repeat the test with the same method, and potentially useful as a research indicator. This is what you cannot interpret, at least with current evidence: that this number tells you how many years you have left, that a decrease means that you have reversed aging, or that a specific change is equivalent to less real risk of getting sick or dying. The next time you read that an intervention “lowers your biological age,” the useful question is what do we really know about what that number means, beyond how much it lowered.