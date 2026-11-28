When we look at the Moon we think of a gray, dry and apparently motionless surface. But lava circulated under those dark seas billions of years ago, and when it cooled it could leave behind structures that we are still trying to rebuild. The key question is more basic: what shapes did the lava leave behind as it drained beneath the crust?

What is a lava tube and why is it so difficult to see?

In lunar seas—ancient basaltic terrain formed by eruptions—a lava flow may first solidify at its edges and roof while the interior material continues to advance. If this interior ends up emptying, an elongated cavity protected by rock remains: a lava tube. Similar structures exist on Earth, but on the Moon there is an obvious problem: we can almost never look inside them.

That’s why scientists turn to indirect signals. They do not photograph the cave: they infer its presence from how the terrain behaves in front of radar or gravity. That difference, between seeing and deducing, is the key to understanding why today we talk about indications and not closed discoveries.

The case of Mare Tranquillitatis: a well with something behind it

In 2024, a study re-examined data from the Mini-RF instrument on board the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) obtained in 2010. The team compared radar echoes captured next to a Mare Tranquillitatis well with simulations of different underground geometries. The result: the reflections were compatible with a duct which extends horizontally from the base of the well.

It is worth stopping at that word, “compatible.” Radar works by sending waves into the terrain and measuring the echoes that return. An exposed rock surface and a cavity produce different return patterns, and when several observations and simulations fit together, you get a strong indication that there is something hollow beneath. But an isolated echo does not draw an unambiguous three-dimensional map: different geometries can generate similar signals.

The study models estimate an approximate width of 45 ± 7.5 meters. The extension depends on the model: one solution places the conduit about 25 meters from the well, and another extends it to about 77 meters. These are estimates derived from the echoes, not a complete measurement of the cavity. The US space agency summarized the discovery in an informative way as a conduit that would extend more than 60 meters from the base of the well, a synthesis compatible with that range, not an independent measurement.

Why radar is not enough on its own

There are technical limits that should be kept in mind. The Mini-RF instrument was not designed to survey lunar wells, and its ability to distinguish fine details is limited. That limitation does not equate to the precision with which the width, height, or continuity of a cave could be measured. In fact, the authors warn that radar could underestimate width if the pipeline exceeds the range that the simulations reliably distinguish.

This does not detract from the value of the discovery: it honestly shows how far it goes. The study supports the probable existence of a conduit located under that specific well. It does not establish its total length, it does not confirm its internal shape and, above all, it does not demonstrate that it connects with other cavities.

Gravity: another clue, also ambiguous

Gravity offers a complementary path. A cavity contains less mass than the rock that would occupy the same volume, so it can produce a small gravitational anomaly: an area where there is a mass deficit compared to what was expected. The missions that have mapped the lunar gravitational field make it possible to search for precisely these irregularities.

The problem is that a similar anomaly allows for several explanations. It can be due to a hole, but also to density changes in the solid rock, fractures or variations in the thickness of the materials. Thus, gravity can point to a less dense region, but it does not by itself confirm that a tunnel exists or determine its shape. It is a clue that gains value when it coincides with others.

That is why recent analyzes of gravity data pointing to possible large conduits in other lunar regions should be read as candidatesnot as confirmed tunnels. The gravitational signatures are compatible with cavities, but variations in the density of the solid rock could produce similar signals. Radar observations or additional geological mapping are needed to verify them.

GIMLI: go find the direct evidence

Here comes the next phase. In September 2026, NASA selected the research GIMLI —Geophysical Instruments for Marius Lunar pit Investigation— to study whether the Marius Hills well connects to a lava tube.

It is important not to mix cases. The result of the Mare Tranquillitatis and the Marius Hills investigation are two different lines. GIMLI does not assume that this connection exists: its objective is precisely to verify it on the ground, combining observations of the well with geophysical measurements of the subsoil. Publicly available information confirms the selection and objective, but does not fully detail the final set of instruments or the operational schedule.

The underlying idea is powerful: a well can function as a window natural to the subsoil. Unlike a completely buried cavity, an opening allows a signal captured from outside to be related to a specific geological point, and offers a possible future way to observe, measure or explore the interior. The coincidence between several techniques – radar, seismology, gravity and cameras – would be much stronger evidence than any isolated anomaly.

Why it matters beyond exploration

The appeal of these cavities is not only in their possible practical use. If they really are remains of lava tubes, their geometry would preserve information about how the magma circulated: the temperature, viscosity, cooling rate and drainage of those ancient flows. In other words, they would be preserved records of lunar volcanism, a chapter in the Moon’s thermal history that we are only beginning to read. But that interpretation, however plausible, requires first confirming that these are lava tubes and not other geological structures.

And the word “network” should be used with special caution. Just because there is a conduit under a well does not mean that it is connected to others. To speak of an underground network would require repeated detections, proven spatial continuity and measurements capable of ruling out alternative explanations. Today there is no extensive network of lunar tunnels confirmed by direct observation, and the cumulative length of candidate cavities remains elusive.

The real state of affairs is, therefore, modest: we have firm indications that the lava left holes under the lunar surface, several techniques that are beginning to track them, and upcoming research designed to move from radar echo to on-site measurement. The question that GIMLI and future missions must answer is what shape these cavities are, how they originated, and how long they have survived the passage of time.