The Spanish rider Marc Márquez (Ducati) has assured, after finishing second in the Valencian Community Grand Prix, that MotoGP will “always” be his lifeand has acknowledged that he has completed the last race of his career “smiling under his helmet.”

“The truth is that I really enjoyed this last race, I was smiling under the helmet. At one point I said ‘look, maybe victory is there’; I tried everything, but I had used up all the tire at the end and Raúl was going super fast,” he said after finishing the test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Cheste.

In addition, the eight-time MotoGP champion and ten-time world champion He thanked the championship for everything he has achieved. “I am very happy to be able to ride with these great riders and to have been able to grow in MotoGP. I am part of MotoGP and MotoGP will always be my life. I have already cried a lot, so I don’t want to cry again,” he confessed.

On the other hand, the man from Cervera took the opportunity to address motorcycling fans. “Thank you for accepting me. I have always given everything I had, I have given my all for motorcycles and motorcycles have given me a lot. Thank you very much and enjoy this sport,” he said.

Several senior officials have already congratulated the pilot on his career. For its part, His Majesty the King has had a telephone conversation with Marc Márquez in which he congratulated him on his recent victory in the MotoGP World Championship and on his professional career, which the rider has announced that he is ending. Felipe VI has also expressed his willingness to hold a future meeting to convey, in person, the affection of the Royal Family.