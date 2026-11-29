About 7,300 years ago, a gigantic volcanic eruption in Japan expelled enormous amounts of magma and caused part of the Earth’s surface to sink. This is the Kikai-Akahoya eruption, one of the largest to have occurred during the Holocene, the geological epoch that began approximately 11,700 years ago. His ashes were scattered over extensive regions of the Japanese archipelago and left a record that still allows us to reconstruct the magnitude of that event.

When an eruption of such dimensions partially empties an underground magma reservoir, the rocks located above can lose the support that holds them and collapse. In this way, a large depression called a volcanic caldera is created. Unlike the crater that we usually identify with the top of a volcano, these structures can reach tens of kilometers in diameter.

Kikai is located south of the Japanese island of Kyūshū and remains almost completely submerged. Some parts of its edge protrude from the sea and constitute islands, such as Satsuma-Iōjima and Takeshima. In the first rises the Iodake, an active volcano that belongs to this same geological system.

Today, beneath the Kikai caldera, scientists have identified a huge magmatic reservoir located between two and a half and six kilometers deep. To study a region inaccessible through direct observation, researchers have turned to geophysical techniques that allow them to obtain information about the characteristics of the materials hidden under the seabed.

By analyzing how seismic waves propagate through the subsoil, they have estimated that between three and six percent of its content is molten. These vibrations travel at different speeds depending on the physical properties of the medium they pass through. The presence of partially liquid material can modify its behavior and provide clues about the composition and state of deep formations.

It is worth clarifying that a magmatic reservoir does not have to look like a gigantic cave full of incandescent liquid rock. It can be made up mainly of crystals and solid minerals among which small amounts of molten substance are distributed.

The results indicate that the reservoir has received new magma, although that does not mean that an eruption will occur soon. The incorporation of materials from deeper regions can help maintain or modify the thermal conditions of these deposits for extraordinarily long periods.

For an eruptive episode to be triggered, various factors must occur, such as the accumulation of pressure, the availability of sufficient material capable of moving and the existence of pathways through which it can ascend outwards.

Understanding how these systems evolve after such destructive events is essential to understanding how they function. Large eruptions do not necessarily represent the definitive outcome of the processes that caused them. Even after a caldera collapse, transfers of heat and matter from the depths of the planet can continue.

Thousands of years later, the geological history of this volcano continues to be written.

REFERENCES

Kobe University. “One of Earth’s most powerful supervolcanoes is refilling with fresh magma.” ScienceDailyOctober 23, 2026

Akihiro Nagaya, Nobukazu Seama, Gou Fujie, Satoru Tanaka, Hiroko Sugioka and Shuichi Kodaira. “Melt re-injection into large magma reservoir after giant caldera eruption at Kikai Caldera Volcano”. Communications Earth and EnvironmentMarch 27, 2026.