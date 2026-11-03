Michel Owono denounces a wave of racist insults after being confused with the Andorra goalkeeper who collided with Jesús de Miguel

The death of Jesús de Miguel, Tenerife forward, has unleashed a wave of rage and indignation on the part of society that has moved off the field of play. The tough clash between the Andorra goalkeeper, Jesús Owono, and the Tenerife forward, has ended the death this morning of the Madrid native in the hospital.

After that, many people have gone to look for the profiles of the Andorran goalkeeper with the aim of rebuke his action through numerous racist comments. However, many have confused the Andorra goalkeeper with Michel Owono, CF Can Vidalet de Llobregat player.

After suffering a campaign of harassment and threats, Michel Owono has been forced to come out publicly to clarify that everything is a confusion and that he has not been involved.

Michel Owono’s statement

After receiving insults, hate messages and threats, the CF Can Vidalet de Llobregat footballer has posted a post on his social networks to stop the harassment.

First of all, Owono has expressed his condolences for the death of the blue and white striker. “I want to express my deepest condolences for the death of the CD Tenerife player, Jesús de Miguel, after the tough tackle suffered in the match against FC Andorra”, begins the published letter, where he also takes the opportunity to send all his support to the footballer’s family.

Continuing his message, the player wanted to clarify the situation he is experiencing, being harmed without having anything to do with what happened. “I am not Jesús Owono and I have no relationship with what happened“, he explained. And as he has detailed, having the same last name as his professional colleague has caused his networks to be filled with insults towards him in the last few hours.

Finally, he condemned the racist insults received. “We cannot allow someone to be judged, insulted or threatened because of the color of their skin or their origin. Respect, empathy and humanity should be above all,” he said.

The goalkeeper gives a reflection

With his statement, the footballer wanted to send a message to the entire society. Despite the pain over the tragedy, Michel Owono has pointed out that discrimination and hatred should have no place in sport. “Football should unite, not divide. Hate, harassment and discrimination have no place anywhere, neither in sport nor in life,” he said.

After that, he thanked the expressions of support received during the last hours and concluded by asking for a world “with more respect, less hatred and more humanity.”

Likewise, the Catalan club has condemned the insults towards its player in what they describe as “an unjustified attack” due to mistaken identity. “Respect is not negotiable. We are at your side,” the statement said.