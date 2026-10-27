Spanish football sweeps the Ballon d’Or gala that crowns Harry Kane as best player of the year

Spanish football made history this Monday, sweeping away the vast majority of awards that were awarded at the 2026 Ballon d’Or gala, which Harry Kane won ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. Rodri fourth and Fabián tenth were the other Spaniards who finished in the top ten.

In the women’s category, Alexia Putellas won her third Ballon d’Or and equaled Aitana Bonmatí and Barça swept all the awards. Vicky López was chosen best young player, Pere Romeu best coach, Cata Coll best goalkeeper and the club won the award for best of the year.

The Spanish team’s World Cup in the United States was also rewarded at the gala with the award for best coach for Luis de la Fuente and best goalkeeper for Unai Simón. Lamine Yamal was awarded for the third consecutive year as best young person and dedicated the award to Pau Cubarsí who was not at the gala and who was second.

Cubarsí himself was twelfth in the final classification, Ferran Torres sixteenth and Cucurella eighteenth, making six footballers from the world champion Spanish team among the 30 best.