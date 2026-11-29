Marc Márquez has put an end to his career as a MotoGP rider. After a career full of success, his mind has taken over his body and after a season in which he suffered again, he has recognized that for the first time in his life have been afraid of seriously injuring themselves again and when a rider begins to have those sensations, it is best to stop and definitively end his racing career since he has made it very clear that he will not compete professionally again, although he will enjoy the motorcycle.

Former rider and MotoGP legend, what do you have to say on a day like this?

Man, saying that like that, I don’t really like the sound of it, but it was our decision and I think it’s the right one. At least, the happiness I’m feeling right now and what I’ve felt all weekend is inexplicable. But what can I say: that Marc the pilot ends here, but Marc the person continues and takes with him an incredible memory of motorcycling, of the sport, of the fans, of all of you, which I will always carry in my heart.

Marc, how was the last dance?

The Last Dance has been my style: rock and roll from the beginning. Then try to manage the race a little too. And with the last 10 laps to go I let myself go. There I say: “I don’t care about the tire, I don’t care about everything, until it holds up.” And in fact it held on with three or four laps left and I saw that we were touching hard rubber on the tire, which means it was over. I enjoyed that last lap, even looking at the stands so that it would be engraved in my heart.

What are you going to miss the most?

Logically, what I am going to miss the most is the adrenaline and living the good moments, which are especially those of victories. But the adrenaline that the motorcycle gives you, a qualifying practice, a race and then when it goes well, it is an explosion of emotions that I feel privileged to be able to experience. And then, the other thing I’m going to miss is sharing the track with my brother. For me it has been the best of my sporting career, being able to share podiums with him, being able to be champions and runners-up last year, because being first and second in the MotoGP World Championship is not easy at all. And then, what sport has taught me, that this is already there. I’m not going to miss that because I’ve learned it. He has taught me a philosophy of life, some values ​​that I believe will also serve me in my future.

I’m only interested in knowing one thing: how many days will it take you to repent?

I’m already regretting it (Laughs). No, decisions are sometimes hard to make, but I promised my body to give me one last push these last few races and what I promised must be kept. I promised my grandfather that I wouldn’t tighten the rope too much. And the elastic, the rope, is very tight, very tight. I have many points to the limit. I recognized it and I am not ashamed to do so: I have begun to feel the fear of injuries, especially to my eyesight. And there was a point in May, in the Le Mans race. On Saturday I fell, shoulder surgery, double vision for 12 hours… And then, after a week, to top it all off, you see your brother on TV, and you didn’t know what had happened. That was a hard blow to the body, but then there is the ability for the body to forget the bad moments, and I returned to compete and risk again and gave my all again as the good professional that I have always been. But little by little I saw that things had to be made.

You’ve talked about Álex and that’s the only thing missing today to make the farewell round, right?

It has been a movie weekend. The best screenwriter doesn’t do it. Yesterday, fire on the motorcycle, flames, double Long Lap… And this morning I wake up through the door of the motorhome, we slept in the same motorhome, he was half white, pale, he couldn’t get up, he was dizzy, ambulance, doctors, oxygen cylinder… But I tell you one thing: I liked the hug I gave him in the pit lane and the hug I was able to give him at the end, that later in the race we were lucky enough to share many battles, many moments and many podiums.

Isn’t there the slightest chance that when Marc Márquez is perfectly fit physically in a year or two, still young, he will say: “Fuck, why don’t I come back?”?

Zero, zero. You can spend hours on the physical issue and I have already done it, and you can insist and persist and adapt one thing to the other, but there is the issue of the head. Every time my head hits the ground in a fall it’s double vision. And speaking with Dr. Bernat Sánchez, who loves me as much as a son, he says: “It depends on how the blow is, you will see 12 hours, 48, a month, two or it will stay and they will have to operate.

Yes, but it cannot be operated again, he said.

Science advances and I would find something because he is the best eye doctor I have ever found, but that’s it. There is that fear, and I am not ashamed to say it, that it can happen to you. Because I will continue riding motorcycles, I will continue training motocross, I will continue training on road motorcycles. Can it happen to you? Yes, it can happen to you even while riding a bicycle, but it is statistical probability: less risk, less probability of it happening to you.

You know you’re going to have a pilot son, right? You’re going to have a pilot son, I’m convinced. And what are you going to do then, Marc Márquez?

Poor thing, no. Poor thing, I say this because of the pressure. The last name carries too much weight and I have been able to verify it with my brother Álex. Álex, because his name is Márquez. If he had another last name he would be a very well-known person. He has always known how to handle it very well, but I think it doesn’t have to be easy at all: “He is the brother of, the brother of…”. He is a two-time world champion, once runner-up in the MotoGP world. So first we have to make the son and then we will see. That he comes out healthy, that is the most important thing, but it is not in recent plans. Don’t be scared.

What did you feel in that last lap of honor saying goodbye to the fans? Have you shed any tears?

No, just that was missing. So now Pedro is ahead of me.

I say in the lap of honor.

On the honor lap there was obviously emotion, there were congratulations from the other drivers. And then when they put me there in the stands to see the people’s reaction… I was very focused. I have gone and fulfilled my dream. I arrived at MotoGP in 2013 on the podium and I will leave in 2026 on the podium. The last lap, when I turned on the back straight to see the crowd, I wanted to see how they were. I’ve seen them all standing applauding and that made me screw up the next one. It made me make a mistake in the next corner, because the emotion there had a lot of impact.