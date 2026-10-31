“Alavés pays the price!”: Alfredo Martínez’s narration of Barça’s set of goals (6-1)

FC Barcelona has regained victory after a dark week with a resounding victory over Alavés (6-1). The Blaugrana left the game behind in the first half thanks to a great performance by Fermín, who had a very good game. Raphinha, for his part, has increased his advantage for top scorer.

Only six minutes had passed in the game when Hansi Flick’s team opened the scoring. Fermín received a pass behind his back and from the baseline he put the ball to Raphinha who did not finish very well, but the ball slipped into the back of the net.

Alavés had the tie in the next play. Ángel Pérez traveled the entire right wing practically alone and put a low cross to Rebbach, whose shot went over the crossbar, despite being alone in the area. It seemed that Alavés was going to put up a fight in the game, but it was just a mirage.

Quique Sánchez Flores’ team showed no signs of trying to recover and the game was a Barça dance. Fermín scored the second thanks to a right cross. Sivera, the Alavés goalkeeper, was not fine and could have done more. In fact, the goalkeeper made up for it in a later play by blocking Lamine’s shot from point-blank range, when the ball was already over the goal line.

Even so, the culés scored the third after several dangerous approaches. Raphinha again, who took advantage of Fermín’s filtered pass and his speed to stand alone against Sivera and define with a shot to the long post. With hardly any time to celebrate, Lamine put the fourth on the scoreboard. A sharp left foot, low and close to the post, unstoppable.

Upon returning from the locker room, the pace dropped, although Alavés did not endanger Joan García and Barça increased their lead. First, Adeyemi forgave the goal with a shot into the clouds when he had everything to score. The one who did not fail was Lamine, who scored his personal double and the hand of the match after a VAR review. The Spanish winger was left alone against Sivera, whom he beat with a slight chip after a good unmarking behind his back.

After the goal, Flick gave him a rest, just as he had previously done with Pedri and Raphinha, thinking about the tough week ahead: Aston Villa in the Champions League and Atlético de Madrid, second in the LaLiga standings, next weekend. Gordon entered the field and only needed six minutes to score his own goal. The sixth in the account of the culés, who once again took off their best version.

A victory overshadowed by Mariano’s goal, which minimally affected Alavés’ result. A goal that came after a bad pass from Rodri, who was looking for the culé defense, but gave it directly to the forward, who did not fail against Joan García.