Real Madrid thrashes Racing Santander and remains in the hunt for LaLiga: listen to Alberto Pereiro’s narration

Real Madrid has confirmed its good streak of victories and football with a resounding victory against Racing de Santander, which is on the brink of relegation. The whites left the game doomed in the first half, while in the second they allowed themselves to slow down somewhat, since this week there are Champions again.

After an emotional minute of silence for the victims of the Urda accident, Mourinho’s team did not take long to give notice. Agirrezabala had to put out a hand to stop a header from Bellingham that was going in. The controversy came in the next play. The referee awarded a penalty for Madrid, much protested by Racing, which considered that the contact was minimal.

The VAR did not correct the referee and Mbappé was in charge of scoring, with a tight mid-range shot to the left post. Although Agirrezabala guessed the side, he could not stop the ball, which was going very hard. It didn’t take long for Madrid to score the second, after a wonderful pass into space by Güler for Bellingham.

The Englishman took advantage of his speed to get away from the rear. With a poke he left Agirrezabala behind and was left alone in front of the goal to push the ball, which crossed the goal line with suspense, because Mantilla was on the verge of deflecting the shot at the last moment. Things got worse for Racing minutes later, when Mantilla had to be substituted. after resting his right knee badly in a collision with Cucurella.

The icing on the cake for Real Madrid came after half an hour with Diomande’s great goal. The Ivorian found himself with a rained ball in front of him and did not think twice. He connected the shot and the ball went like a howitzer through the left corner, unstoppable for Agirrezabala. Silence flooded El Sardinero.

Already in the second half, Real Madrid slowed down, aware that they had the game close. He was even able to increase the lead on the scoreboard if Mbappé’s shot had not hit the post. Mourinho took the opportunity to make changes and give rest to the players who, predictably, will start against AEK Athens.

The referee was once again the protagonist upon returning from the locker room. The lineman warned him of a handball from Tchouaméni inside the area. However, after the VAR review, the throw was annulled. In this case, coming from a rebound by Tchouameni himself, Martínez Munuera applied the ‘play the ball’ rule. The atmosphere heated up and the referee picked up a lighter that the fans threw from the back.

Madrid was able to extend the score in injury time, but Bellingham’s shot after a muddled play was disallowed for offside. Racing did not put the whites in danger in a match in which Courtois, already back after missing the Clásico, was another spectator.