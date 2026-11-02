Edu García: “If you have a squad, you have to fight like hell to look Barça and Madrid in the eye”

Would they have to sell the amazon a little machine capable of measuring the complex of each of us? Because sport is incredibly difficult and, if you manage to negotiate it and overcome it, the good you achieve is savored in a very special way.

Smoking example, Atlético de Madridsix hours of leadership last Saturday, adorned with a way of arriving and finishing that increases the dream capacity of a good handful of its fans. Because Juliano Simeone’s goal exemplifies a game of recovery and touch; because the level of the squad and its capabilities jumps out at you; because resignation to being third party per se, always looking at the checkbook as a reference, should not be the norm.

If you have Alex Baenato Pablo Barriosto this Griezmannto Oblakwith renewed cat reflexes, because you have to let your elbows go to fight like hell to look Barça and Madrid in the eye.

Precisely, The capital is essential in what Marc Márquez has within reach. There is no scientific evidence for what I am going to say, but I have neither faith nor shame. The change of air, of perspectives, of habits, all of this has been a combination of factors that speeded up his recovery and helped him reinvent himself to return to riding with skill.

Márquez pursues his tenth title after winning in Sepang and passing the Spanish flag with the relevant black crepewithout hiding it like in other years, with national pride. I said it: without complexes, Rafa.