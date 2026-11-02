Eight ways to understand an increasingly connected and complex world

the book Hypercomplexity (Guadalmazán, 2026) proposes eight ways of looking at reality and understanding a world in which everything is connected. The epistemic lens explains why having more information does not necessarily mean understanding things better.

The algorithmic lens examines the promises and limitations of artificial intelligence and the tools we use to manage knowledge. The systemic lens explores how complex phenomena can generate unexpected consequences.

For its part, the hypersocial lens shows to what extent Our decisions, beliefs and identities are shaped by the human networks of which we are a part. The lens for viewing complex crises helps understand why pandemics, conflicts, technological changes and cultural transformations can no longer be analyzed in isolation.

From understanding problems to finding solutions

The book does not limit itself to explaining the problems: it also explores how to deal with them. The problem-solving lens features emerging tools such as collective intelligence, agent simulation, and machine learning.

The human optimization lens considers how to better leverage wasted talent through new educational and governance models. Finally, the numinous lens delves into an even deeper question: how our beliefs, expectations and narratives can transform the reality we inhabit.

The result is an invitation to think differently, more in line with a time in which complexity is no longer an exception, but rather the everyday landscape.

The result is an invitation to think differently, more in line with a time in which complexity is no longer an exception, but rather the everyday landscape.