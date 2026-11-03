The medical situation of the player Jesús de Miguel has worsened neurologically, according to Tenerife

The forward of the CD Tenerife Jesus of Michael has suffered a worsening in his neurological condition after being urgently admitted to the Nuestra Señora de Candelaria University Hospital, as reported by the blue and white club in an official statement in the early hours of this Tuesday.

The sports entity assured in a publication on the social network X that “Jesús de Miguel’s medical situation has worsened neurologically“, after the footballer initially remained under observation in the hospital as a result of a severe blow to the head.

CD Tenerife also announced that it will offer new details in the next few hours.

Suspension of the match between Andorra and Tenerife

The accident took place this Monday in the final stretch of the match against FC Andorra played at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium, when the Tenerife attacker accidentally collided with the visiting goalkeeper, Jesus Owonoin the fight for a divided ball.

The crash forced definitively suspend the match in the 108th minute to facilitate the entry onto the pitch of the health services, who treated the footballer on the pitch before immediately evacuating him by ambulance to the hospital.