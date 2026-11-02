Why do we sometimes imitate someone’s movements without realizing it?

You are talking to a person, they cross their arms and, after a while, you do the same without meaning to.

You may also not notice that you both tilt your head or adopt a similar posture. It is not necessary for one of the two to give an order or for the other to decide to follow it. Imitation can appear during ordinary talk, even when we are concentrating on the words.

It’s called the “chameleon effect.” By observing gestures and postures, our brain tends to prepare similar actions. Therefore, we can copy certain movements automatically.

This phenomenon is part of the relationship between perceiving a behavior and activating mechanisms that allow it to be carried out. However, that does not mean that there is a brain button that forces us to repeat any gesture. It is not an exact copy either: sometimes, it is enough to adopt a similar position or coordinate small movements.

But we don’t imitate everything we see: attention, context and the person in front of us also influence.

For example, a friendly conversation can help us coordinate, while certain uncomfortable situations can change that tendency. The behavior of our interlocutor matters: we do not react the same to a natural movement as to an exaggerated, obvious or mocking imitation.

Does it have any use? These small reflections can facilitate interaction and promote closeness between interlocutors.

Psychologists have studied this possible function through prepared conversations in which one person reproduced some of another’s gestures without attracting attention. Afterwards, they asked the participants what impression they had from the experience.

In fact, some experiments have found that when someone discreetly reproduces our gestures, we may like that person better, even if we don’t know why.

This does not show that imitating always generates sympathy or that it allows us to know what someone thinks. Its effects depend on the situation and other social factors.

REFERENCES

Oliver Genschow, Mareike Westfal, Angela R. Dorrough, Emiel Cracco, Tobias Wingen and Jan Crusius. “Little evidence for cultural differences in automatic imitation.” Communication PsychologyOctober 14, 2026.

Danna Oomen and Oliver Genschow. “Possibilities of imitation.” Possibility Studies and SocietyMay 22, 2024.

Tanya L. Chartrand and John A. Bargh. “The Chameleon Effect: The Perception-Behavior Link and Social Interaction.” Journal of Personality and Social PsychologyJune 1999.